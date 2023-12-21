Fighting Hamas doesn't justify Israel 'flattening' Gaza: Macron

12:54 pm Dec 21, 2023

French President Emmanuel Macron said that fighting terrorism did not mean flattening Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday flagged the Israeli military's aggression in Gaza and batted for a truce leading to a "humanitarian ceasefire" amid the war between Israel and Hamas. Acknowledging the Jewish nation's right to defend itself, Macron said, "Can not let the idea take root that an efficient fight against terrorism implies to flatten Gaza or attack civilian populations indiscriminately."

Why does this story matter?

The war in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip started on October 7, after the Palestinian terrorist group killed nearly 1,200 Israelis and took 240 hostages during its cross-border attacks on Israel. The Jewish nation responded by launching a multi-pronged military attack in the strip, killing over 20,000 Palestinians so far. The ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas has also triggered a major humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian province.

Macron's earlier call for Gaza ceasefire

During a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) COP28 in Dubai last month, Macron said that achieving "total destruction of Hamas" would mean the war would last for a decade. Back then, the French president had also flagged the urgent need for aid in Gaza and called for the release of all hostages held by Hamas.

IDF said that its troops accidentally killed 3 hostages

Last Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that its troops accidentally shot and killed three Israeli hostages during a ground operation in Gaza. Stating that the incident was being probed, the IDF conveyed "deep remorse over the tragic incident" and expressed "heartfelt condolences" to the affected families. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also called the incident "an unbearable tragedy." Currently, over 100 hostages are still being held captive in Gaza.

UN Security Council vote on Gaza ceasefire postponed

Separately, a UN Security Council (UNSC) vote on a much-delayed resolution calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict was postponed again on Wednesday. Members of the council have been struggling for days to find common ground on the resolution, the vote on which was delayed numerous times on Tuesday after being postponed on Monday. A senior UN official revealed that Israel's efforts to allow aid were "far short" of increasing need.