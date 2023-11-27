Biden bats for two-state solution as Israel-Hamas truce nears end

1/8

World 3 min read

Biden bats for two-state solution as Israel-Hamas truce nears end

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:29 am Nov 27, 202310:29 am

'Nothing will stop us, continuing till the end': Benjamin Netanyahu on Gaza offensive

United States (US) President Joe Biden has expressed hope that the ongoing four-day pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas would continue as long as the Palestinian terrorist group releases hostages. Furthermore, he batted for a "two-state solution" to the crisis and stressed it was the only means to ensure the long-term security of both the Palestinian and the Israeli people.

2/8

Why does this story matter?

The four-day truce between Hamas and Israel is set to come to an end on Monday. However, countries like the US, Egypt, and Qatar are reportedly pushing to extend the pause beyond that. Previously, the Jewish nation said that the truce could be extended if Hamas continued to release at least 10 hostages every day. Notably, Hamas took nearly 240 hostages and killed almost 1,200 civilians during its surprise October 7 attacks in southern Israel.

3/8

Biden reacts to Hamas releasing 4-year-old American hostage

Briefing the media after Hamas on Sunday released 17 hostages, including a four-year-old American girl named Abigail Edan, Biden said the child had witnessed her parents get killed by the Palestinian terrorists. "Two days ago, Abigail...turned four years old. She spent that birthday and the last 50 days held hostage by Hamas. Today, she is free once more," he said.

4/8

Check out Biden's remarks here

5/8

Biden advocates for two-state solution

Speaking about the two-state solution, Biden said that the US will not give up on working toward the goal of ensuring that Israelis and Palestinians can live with equal measures of dignity and freedom. Moreover, the 81-year-old asserted the US will continue to press for the additional release of American hostages by the Hamas. "We will not stop working until every hostage is returned," added Biden.

6/8

All you need to know about two-state solution

The two-state solution calls for establishing an independent state for Palestinians alongside Israel and has been the primary suggested framework for settling the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, failed peace talks, Palestinian attacks, logistical issues, expanded Israeli settlements, and recurring clashes have stopped it from becoming a reality. Significantly, the two-state solution has also seen dwindling backing from both Israelis and Palestinians over the past few years.

7/8

Israel to resume its operations in Gaza on Monday: Netanyahu

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a briefing that he spoke to Biden on Sunday regarding the latest hostage release. However, Netanyahu also told Biden that at the end of the four-day truce, Israel will resume its operations in Gaza with full force to realize their goals. Per Netanyahu, these include "the elimination of Hamas, ensuring that Gaza does return to what it was; and of course the release of all our hostages."

8/8

Here's Netanyahu's full address on Hamas releasing hostages