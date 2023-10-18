Biden arrives in Israel as hundreds killed in Gaza hospital

Joe Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday

United States (US) President Joe Biden landed in Israel on Wednesday for one of the most complex diplomatic journeys of his presidency following Hamas's October 7 attacks and Israel's subsequent response. He was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the airport. His visit also coincides with the deadly explosion in Gaza on Tuesday, which claimed the lives of nearly 500 people.

