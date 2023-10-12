X responds to EU's request, removes hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts

By Rishabh Raj 01:55 pm Oct 12, 202301:55 pm

X has removed or labeled tens of thousands of pieces of conflict-related content, says CEO Yaccarino

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of social media platform X, has announced the removal of hundreds of accounts linked to Hamas. This comes after European Union industry chief Thierry Breton gave Elon Musk a 24-hour ultimatum to tackle the spread of "disinformation" on his social media platform. In a letter to EU Commissioner Breton, Yaccarino mentioned that X is committed to promptly responding to law enforcement requests from around the globe, including those from EU member states.

Yaccarino's letter to EU Commissioner Breton

In the letter, the CEO outlined the proactive steps taken by X, including the removal or labeling of "tens of thousands of pieces of content" related to the conflict. "Since the terrorist attack on Israel, we have taken action to remove or label tens of thousands of pieces of content," Yaccarino said in the letter.

Efforts to combat terrorism and misinformation

In addition, X highlighted its crisis response efforts. "Shortly after the news broke about the Hamas attack, X assembled a leadership group to assess the situation," Yaccarino wrote. The platform reasserted its mission to facilitate public conversation, access and share information, raise awareness about ongoing situations, and allow the open and free exchange of ideas during such critical events.

