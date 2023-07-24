Technology

Twitter to be rebranded as 'X': What it means

Written by Athik Saleh July 24, 2023 | 11:03 am 3 min read

Twitter will soon be positioned as a super app, combining multiple services into one platform (Photo credit: X Corp)

Twitter, as we know it, is nearing its end. The bird logo, which represents the microblogging platform, will soon be replaced by an "X" logo. Moreover, X.com already redirects to Twitter.com. The new changes are part of Elon Musk's rebranding of the social media site and possibly the clearest declaration that Twitter is not the same anymore. Let's see what this means for Twitter.

Why does this story matter?

Musk has talked about "X, the everything app" for a while. His acquisition of Twitter was seen as a precursor to creating an all-encompassing app like WeChat. Earlier this year, Musk merged Twitter with X Corp., indicating his intent. Now, X will take over the customer-facing side of the Twitter app too. This will be the biggest change to the platform since Musk's takeover.

Musk announced change through multiple tweets

Musk announced Twitter's new identity through a slew of tweets. "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," he said. He added that he would replace the bird logo as soon he gets a "good enough" one. Also, he later tweeted a teaser animation of an "X" logo on a black background.

Here is Twitter's new logo

X will deliver everything: Linda Yaccarino

The teaser means Twitter will have a new logo soon. In fact, the "X" logo may go live on Monday. Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino also chimed in on the discussion. She said X will be the platform that can "deliver everything." She added that X will be the "future state of unlimited interactivity" and a "global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities."

Will Twitter or X make 'big impression' again?

X could become half of global financial system: Musk

Musk's idea is to make Twitter an app that people use for a host of everyday activities. Musk once said X has the potential to become the "half of the global financial system" if done right. Yaccarino has also expressed similar ideas about the app. The platform will be "centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking," she said.

Risky move or new beginning?

The rebranding could be a risky move for Twitter, especially when the company's relationship with advertisers is at an all-time low. The platform has lost over half of its ad revenue, and abandoning the Twitter brand could further alienate advertisers. But on the other hand, a new identity could help Twitter start a new chapter without any ties to its past.