Twitter to share ad revenue with creators: How it works

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 10, 2023, 10:41 am 2 min read

Twitter's first block of payment for creators will be worth $5 million

Elon Musk has been on a mission to attract content creators to Twitter. The best way to lure them to any social media platform is by monetizing their content. Musk and Twitter understand that. Therefore, the Twitter owner has announced the company will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. Let's see how this works.

Why does this story matter?

Twitter's advertising struggles are well documented. The platform has seen a significant decline in ad revenue since Musk's takeover. Ad revenue once made up 90% of Twitter's earnings, but the company has missed its sales targets continuously over the past few months. Attracting more creators to the platform could make Twitter a favorite of advertisers once again.

Only verified creators will get a share of revenue

Under Twitter's new ad revenue sharing model, only verified creators (those with a blue tick) will get a share of the revenue. Only ads served to verified users will be counted, Musk wrote in a tweet. The first block of payments will be $5 million. This marks the first time Twitter will be directly monetizing its creators.

Here's what Musk had to say

Twitter is becoming more creator-friendly

Musk first talked about sharing ad revenue with creators in February this year. At the time, he made it clear that it will only apply to ads that appear in their reply threads. However, we did not hear anything concrete about it since then. Well, at least until now. The move will make Twitter a more creator-friendly platform.

Creators will be motivated to create more high-quality content

Twitter has long been criticized for not sharing ad revenue with creators. The new decision is a positive step toward addressing that. It will help creators earn money from their content, which will motivate them to create and post more. More creators and advertisers will flock to the platform if there is an increase in high-quality content.

How will the program help creators?

Twitter's new program offers verified creators a huge opportunity. There are many ways they can make money out of this. For instance, they can create replies tailored to attract ads, promote their replies on other platforms, and even collaborate with other creators. This is an additional source of income for Twitter creators, who also get paid for subscriptions.