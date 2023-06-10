Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for June 10

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 10, 2023, 10:18 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX has a rating of 4.2 on the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX﻿﻿ has garnered the attention of mobile gamers with its enhanced graphics. Despite being limited to Android OS at the moment, the game accounts for more than 100 million downloads and a favorable rating on the Google Play Store. As a gesture of appreciation, the game creators distribute redeemable codes, allowing players to amass a variety of in-game items for free.

Free Fire MAX lets individuals unlock several gaming accessories using diamonds - the in-game currency, which is obtainable by shelling out a sizable sum of real money. Since investing resources isn't preferred by everyone in the first place, designers have created an alternative way to earn rewards. Each day, new redeemable codes are made available to let players unlock bonuses for free.

Codes can be redeemed once per gamer

When redeeming Free Fire MAX codes, keep the following things in mind. Only use the official login credentials on the rewards redemption page to claim the codes. Each character set can be used only once per player and must be claimed within a specific timeframe. Only gamers using Indian servers are permitted to redeem the alphanumeric codes.

Check out the codes for June 10

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. June 10, are listed here. They allow players to access in-game items, including premium bundles, royale vouchers, weapon crates, pets, gloo walls, diamonds, skins, and more. FF7MUY4ME6SC, X99TK56XDJ4X, FUIKJMKLOBP0OLK, FFCMCPSJ99S3. MCPW3D28VZD6, FYU7Y6TGFVQRTD2, FRR3FDC4FRG5YTH, V427K98RUCHZ. FFMYGJNBVCY6TS5, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, FRFDVBRHNJ6KIO7, FMYK7LO0UJO9INM. FBMJI98UYHGBVGH, ZZZ76NT3PDSH, XZJZE25WEFJJ, F5HJIU4HGBV3BGH.

Here's how to redeem codes

Visit the official rewards redemption webpage at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, sign in to your account using your Facebook, Apple, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials. In the text field, enter a redeemable code and click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." For every successful redemption, you will be allowed to collect a reward from the game's mail/notification section within 24 hours.

