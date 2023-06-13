Business

Linda Yaccarino envisions Twitter as 'world's most-accurate real-time information source'

Written by Athik Saleh June 13, 2023 | 11:58 am 3 min read

Linda Yaccarino spoke about building Twitter 2.0 in her first email

Linda Yaccarino, Twitter's new CEO, is at the office. Her appointment at the company's top position marked the start of a new chapter for the social media platform. She sent her first email to employees on Monday, and she seemed strongly committed to building Elon Musk's vision of Twitter 2.0. Let's see what Yaccarino told Twitter employees in the memo.

Why does this story matter?

Twitter has been struggling since Musk's takeover. Both employees and advertisers were wary of Musk's eccentric style of management. As tensions grew, the billionaire appointed Yaccarino as the new CEO of the company. Her presence is expected to guide the microblogging platform through a phase of peace. To get started, Yaccarino has reached out to employees to gain their trust in building Twitter 2.0.

Yaccarino wants to turn Twitter into a global town square

Yaccarino's email was a reflection of Musk's ethos. The Twitter owner has previously spoken about his goal to turn Twitter into a global town square. In her memo titled "Buiding Twitter 2.0 Together," Yaccarino shared the same vision for the social media site. According to her, Twitter's mission is to become the "world's most accurate real-time information source."

The social media site needs transformation: Yaccarino

Like Musk, Yaccarino wants to build Twitter 2.0. She wants to transform the current version of Twitter. The platform needs "transformation" to drive civilization "forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us," she wrote. "We're on the precipice of making history—and that's not an empty promise," she added.

Yaccarino is at Twitter to build a 'new future'

In her memo, Yaccarino answered one of the most asked questions to her: "Why Twitter?" According to her, she is at the company to build something new from the ground up. "It's rare to have the chance to put a new future into the hands of every person, partner, and creator on the planet," Yaccarino wrote.

The CEO seems to be ready for the challenge

Yaccarino has a huge ask in front of her: to turn around Twitter's image and make it an advertising darling again. The former head of advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal certainly has the credentials to make it work, but Twitter is a different animal, especially with Musk's continued presence in the company. Based on her email, she seems to be ready for the challenge.

This is why Yaccarino is at Twitter

