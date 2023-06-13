Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Ethereum

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 13, 2023 | 11:20 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 3.66% from last week

Bitcoin has climbed 1.07% in the past 24 hours, trading at $26,088.15. It is 1.17% higher than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.65% from yesterday and now trades at $1,750.69. It is down 3.66% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $506.33 billion and $210.44 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $234.37, a 3.07% increase from yesterday and 15.56% lower than last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after moving up 2.76% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.96% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1.93%) and $0.066 (up 1.81%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 23.22% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, and Shiba Inu are currently trading at $15.36 (up 1.09%), $4.8000 (down 4%), and $0.0000066 (up 3.18%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 23.22% down while Polka Dot has slipped 16.08%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 16.79% in the past seven days.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Sui, Terra Classic, Filecoin, GMX, and Uniswap are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.77 (up 15.41%), $0.0000099 (up 9%), $3.67 (up 8.69%), $45.36 (up 7.45%), and $4.33 (up 6.88%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Rocket Pool, Casper, Quant, ApeCoin, and THORChain. They are trading at $41.25 (down 4.99%), $0.033 (down 3.92%), $98.35 (down 3.10%), $2.27 (down 2.56%), and $0.88 (down 2.56%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $6.41 billion (up 7.67%) and $0.86 billion (up 29.97%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.5 billion which is up 10.13% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $1 (up 0.05%), $26,074.63 (up 1.01%), $11.62 (up 1.72%), $5.22 (up 2.37%), and $4.33 (up 6.88%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Stacks, The Sandbox, and Render Token are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.80 (up 5.13%), $2.27 (down 2.56%), $0.55 (up 2.78%), $0.33 (up 3.05%), and $1.94 (up 0.55%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $24.71 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.12 trillion, compared to $1.01 trillion three months ago.

