'It is like zombie movie': Situational update on Israel-Hamas war

World

By Riya Baibhawi 01:05 pm Oct 12, 202301:05 pm

Death toll in Israel-Hamas war has crossed 3,000

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF), on Thursday, said that Hamas was executing handcuffed women and children. IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus quoted eyewitness accounts and revealed that there were mutilated bodies (including those of babies) and torched houses in the kibbutz Be'eri area of Israel. "After Israeli troops got in there, they saw scenes that are out of a zombie movie," Conricus said.

Why does this story matter?

Since Hamas' initial attack on Israel last Saturday, at least 3,000 people have been killed. Out of those killed, 22 are United States (US) citizens. Per the BBC, over 1,100 Gaza residents have been killed in Israeli airstrikes. In kibbutz Be'eri, which housed a farming community of roughly 1,000 people near the Gaza border, Hamas has killed 100 people, beheaded babies, and charred houses.

IDF's latest update on war

Airstrikes targeting Hamas tunnel network in Gaza: IDF

In an update, Conricus said that the Gaza Strip had much more than what meets the eye. He revealed that Hamas had built a network of tunnels from Gaza City to Khan Yunis and Rafah. These underground tunnels, which Israel was targeting, were solely used as bunkers for Hamas terrorists. He clarified that the Israeli military wasn't striking Gaza neighborhoods, but Hamas military commanders.

Israel battling Hezbollah on north border

Israeli troops have also been battling Hezbollah on the country's northern border with Lebanon. The Iran-backed militant group has stepped up attacks on Israel amidst the ongoing conflict. One Israeli soldier was wounded after Hezbollah launched anti-tank missiles. Notably, attacks from Syria on Israel have also increased. The US has deployed six warships in the Mediterranean Sea to support Israel, USA Today reported.

'Men and women burnt alive by Hamas': PM Netanyahu

Detailing the atrocities committed by Hamas, PM Benjamin Netanyahu said, "We saw boys and girls bound, who were shot in the head. Men and women burned alive. Young women who were raped and slaughtered. Soldiers who were beheaded."

PM Netanyahu addresses Israel residents