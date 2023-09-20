T20 World Cup 2024: Dallas, Flordia, New York among hosts

Written by Parth Dhall September 20, 2023 | 05:12 pm

The USA and West Indies would co-host the tournament

Three USA cities - Dallas, Florida, and New York - have been locked in as the venues for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup (men's). The International Cricket Council announced the same on September 20. Grand Prairie in Dallas, Broward County in Florida, and Nassau County in New York will host the marquee tournament. Notably, the USA and West Indies are the co-hosts.

Why does this story matter?

In April 2022, the ICC awarded USA automatic qualification for the 2024 men's T20 World Cup. The USA, who would co-host the expanded 20-team tournament with the West Indies, are set to record their first-ever World Cup appearance. Notably, the USA will host its first-ever global cricket tournament. Their cricket team last qualified for a marquee ICC event in 2004 (Champions Trophy).

First-ever T20I win over a Test-playing nation

In December 2021, the USA claimed their first-ever T20I win over a Test-playing nation. They defeated Ireland in the series opener. The USA successfully defended 188 against Ireland, with Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh setting up their victory. The duo shared a century stand after the USA were reduced to 16/4. Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, and Nisarg Patel took two wickets each.

Other potential venues

For pre-event matches and training, the board has explored some other potential venues. The George Mason University in Washington, the home ground for the Major League Cricket (MLC) side Washington Freedom, is among them.

Key details on the venues

It is understood that three USA venues have been selected after an extensive evaluation. According to the ICC, Grand Prairie and Broward County will be expanded by modular stadium solutions to enhance seating, media, and premium hospitality areas, which is subject to a final agreement. Meanwhile, a 34,000-seat modular stadium will be built in Nassau County, New York, for the tournament.

A different format for 20-team 2024 T20 World Cup

The 20-team 2024 T20 WC will follow a different format. Instead of the Super 12s, the teams will be drawn into four groups of five each for the first round. The top two teams from each group will then reach the Super 8s. The Super 8 round will further split into two groups of four each. The top two teams will reach the semi-finals.

Will USA host India-Pakistan clash?

It was earlier reported that the USA is likely to host the famous India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash. India beat Pakistan in their T20 World Cup clash in 2022 at MCG. The Men in Blue chased 160, with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya sharing a century stand. India avenged their loss from the 2021 event, claiming a 13th World Cup win against Pakistan.

