South Africa register this unique ODI record versus Australia: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 16, 2023 | 09:27 am 3 min read

Klaasen and Miller recorded a historic double-century stand (Source: X/@ICC)

South Africa thrashed Australia by 164 runs in the fourth ODI to level the five-match series 2-2. Heinrich Klaasen was the star of the day as he played a once-in-a-lifetime knock. The dasher smoked a jaw-dropping 174 and was well supported by David Miller (82*). The duo helped SA accomplish a massive record in ODI cricket. Here are further details.

Most runs in the last 10 overs

Klaasen and Miller's ruthless hitting meant South Africa scored 173 runs in the last ten overs of their innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is the highest by any team between the 41st and 50th overs of a men's ODI innings (where ball-by-ball data is available). England previously held the record, having added 164 runs in this phase against the Netherlands last year.

A memorable hundred from Klaasen

Klaasen slammed 174 off 83 deliveries and it was his second-fastest ODI century. He reached the milestone in just 57 balls. His fastest ton came against West Indies earlier this year (54 deliveries). The SA dasher now owns the second-highest score by a player batting at number five or lower in ODIs. He is only behind Indian legend Kapil Dev (175* versus Zimbabwe, 1983).

Blinder from Miller

Miller also played a blinder as he slammed a 45-ball 82*, laced with five sixes and six fours. Courtesy of this knock, he also completed 4,000 runs in ODI cricket. The SA dasher reached 4,027 runs in 159 matches at an average of 42.38. He maintains a strike rate of 103.44. The southpaw strikes at 144.82 in the last 10 overs in ODIs.

Klaasen and Miller's historic partnership

Klaasen stitched a 222-run stand with Miller which took SA's total to 416/5. As per Cricbuzz, they became the second SA pair to record an ODI double-century partnership for the fifth wicket or lower. They are behind JP Duminy and Miller's 256*-run partnership against Zimbabwe in 2015. Overall, they recorded the sixth-highest ODI partnership for the fifth wicket or below.

Highest run rate in a double-century stand

Klaasen and Miller stitched runs at the rate of 14.47 runs per over. According to ESPNcricinfo, this is by far the highest run rate for a double-century stand in ODI cricket (where fall-of-wickets data is available). The SA duo went past the England pair of Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler, who added 204 runs at 10.03 runs an over against West Indies in 2019.

Most 400-plus totals in ODI cricket

SA have registered the most 400-plus team totals in ODI cricket. As per Cricbuzz, with this total of 416/5, they have recorded seven 400-plus totals, steering clear of India, who have six such scores in ODIs. England are third with five such scores in this format, while Australia and Sri Lanka are jointly in fourth position with only two 400-plus total in ODIs.

SA win by a mammoth 164 runs, level series 2-2

Klaasen's heroics and Miller's brilliant act helped SA post their second-highest ODI score versus Australia. For the Aussies, Adam Zampa went for 113 runs in his 10 overs, recording the joint-most expensive figures in ODIs. In response, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi claimed wickets as Australia folded for 252 to lose by 164 runs. Alex Carey shined with a 99-run knock.

