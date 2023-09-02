ENG vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Preview, stats, and Dream11 prediction

Sports

ENG vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Preview, stats, and Dream11 prediction

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 02, 2023 | 12:00 pm 3 min read

England are 2-0 up in the series (Source: X/@ICC)

Hosts England will look to seal the deal as they meet New Zealand in the third T20I of the four-match series. The Three Lions recorded comprehensive wins in the first two games and would be high on confidence. Meanwhile, the Kiwis have several areas to work on as they were folded for 103 in the preceding fixture. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The iconic Edgbaston in Birmingham will host the third T20I on September 3 (7:00pm IST). The track here usually favors the batters and hence, another high-scoring game is on the cards. Spinners can get some assistance in the middle overs. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.

A look at the head-to-head record

NZ have eight wins and 15 defeats against the Brits in T20Is (NR: 1). The two sides also played out a tie in 2019. The Englishmen won that duel in the Super Over. At home, England have four wins and a solitary loss against NZ in T20Is. The series opener marked NZ's first T20I assignment in England since 2015.

Can NZ bounce back?

The Kiwis have been particularly let down by their batters as the likes of Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, and Daryl Mitchell have not been able to contribute much. Their bowlers also have had a hard time containing runs. Meanwhile, England have ticked most of the boxes. Harry Brook's ruthless batting in the middle overs has been instrumental to their success.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

England (Probable XI): Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson. New Zealand (Probable XI): Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (WK), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (C), Lockie Ferguson.

Here are the key performers

Glenn Phillips has a jaw-dropping strike rate of 186.89 in the last five overs in T20Is. Moeen Ali owns 344 runs and 22 wickets in 32 T20 matches in 2023. Brook has accumulated 110 runs in the ongoing series at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 174.60. Devon Conway has smoked 956 T20 runs this year at 39.83 with his strike rate being 132.40.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Jos Buttler, Devon Conway, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook (C), Dawid Malan, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran (VC), Liam Livingstone, Tim Southee, Gus Atkinson, Lockie Ferguson. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Jos Buttler (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips (C), Finn Allen, Dawid Malan, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Liam Livingstone, Tim Southee, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson.

Share this timeline