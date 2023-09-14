Ben Stokes: Decoding his five best ODI knocks

Sports

Ben Stokes: Decoding his five best ODI knocks

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 14, 2023 | 10:40 am 2 min read

Ben Stokes registered the highest individual ODI score for England (Source: X/@ICC)

Ben Stokes is back in the ODI colors and how! On September 13, he smoked a magnificent 124-ball 182 against New Zealand in the third ODI. He scripted the highest individual ODI score by an England batter. Notably, the ongoing series marked Stokes's return to ODI cricket as he had retired from the format last year. Here are his best ODI knocks.

A blistering knock from Stokes

Stokes came to the middle after England were reduced to 13/2. However, Stokes and Dawid Malan (96) took England past 200. The former played cautiously but kept on punishing the poor deliveries. He reached his century in the 30th over off just 76 balls. Stokes further accelerated and notched up his career-best score. England won the duel by 181 runs.

A crucial knock against India in the 2019 World Cup

India won all of their group-stage clashes except the one against England in the 2019 ODI World Cup. England batted first and posted a mammoth total of 337/7 with Jonny Bairstow slamming a ton. Stokes played his part with a breezy 54-ball 79, where he smashed three sixes and six boundaries. England won that match by 31 runs as they restricted India to 306/5.

A knock for the ages versus NZ, 2019

Stokes arrived when England were 86/4 in a chase of 242 to lift the 2019 WC against NZ. The grandeur of the occasion was pulsating but the 32-year-old was calm as he slammed an 84*-run knock though he couldn't see England through the line in his first attempt. However, he scored eight of England's 15 runs in the Super Over, as they eventually won.

A match-winning ton versus South Africa, 2017

England were struggling at 80/3 in the 2017 Southampton ODI against South Africa. However, Stokes, batting at number five, smoked a quickfire ton to put his side on command. Tackling the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris, Stokes was positive as he slammed 101 off just 79 balls. His efforts meant England posted 330/6 while batting first and later won by two runs.

Century versus Australia, 2017

Days after the aforementioned hundred against South Africa, Stokes tormented Australian bowlers in a 2017 Champions Trophy match. Chasing 278 in Birmingham, England lost three wickets inside 35 runs. However, Stokes joined forces with skipper Eoin Morgan (87) and the duo brought the Brits back into the game. Stokes, who scored a 109-ball 102, returned unbeaten as England won by 40 runs (DLS method).

