Tim Southee vs Shakib Al Hasan in T20Is: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 31, 2023 | 09:30 am 2 min read

Southee has raced to 141 T20I wickets (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand captain Tim Southee has overtaken his Bangladesh counterpart Shakib Al Hasan to become the highest wicket-taker in T20Is. The right-arm pacer accomplished the milestone with his first wicket in the opening T20I against England on August 30. He finished with 1/25 in three overs as NZ lost by seven wickets. Here we compare Shakib and Southee's stats in the T20I format.

Southee goes past Shakib

Southee has now raced to 141 wickets in 111 games at an average of 23.29. His economy rate reads 8.13. Shakib, who owns 140 wickets in 117 T20Is, is ahead of the NZ pacer in terms of economy rate (6.79) and average (20.49). Among bowlers with 100 or more T20I wickets, only Rashid Khan has a better average (14.80) and ER (6.16) than Shakib.

Two fifers in T20Is

Southee is the only Kiwi bowler with two five-wicket hauls in T20Is. His second fifer came earlier this month against the United Arab Emirates. He also took a fifer against Pakistan in 2010. Meanwhile, Shakib also owns a couple of fifers in T20Is. His five-wicket hauls in T20Is have been recorded against West Indies (2018) and Ireland (2023).

Two hat-tricks in T20Is

Back in December 2010, Southee became only the third bowler to claim a hat-trick in T20I cricket. The game against Pakistan marked his milestone. Last year, he claimed a hat-trick against India as well. Lasith Malinga is the only other bowler with two hat-tricks in the shortest format. Shakib is yet to record a hat-trick in international cricket.

Highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history

With 47 wickets in 36 games, Shakib is the highest wicket-taker in ICC T20 World Cup history (ER: 6.78). He also owns the joint-most four-wicket hauls at the event (3). Meanwhile, no other bowler owns even 40 wickets in the competition. Southee is NZ's highest wicket-taker at the event. He has claimed 29 in 22 games scalps at an impressive economy rate of 7.59.

Their numbers in home, away, neutral venues

78 of Southee's wickets have come in 59 T20Is at home (ER: 8.51). In 50 home T20Is, Shakib has returned with 64 wickets (ER: 6.58). While the NZ star owns 32 wickets in 23 away T20Is (ER: 7.80), Shakib has 34 wickets in 31 games in this regard (ER: 6.99). Southee and Shakib own 31 and 42 wickets, respectively, in away venues.

