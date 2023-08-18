Tim Southee takes his second T20I fifer: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 18, 2023 | 12:23 am 2 min read

Tim Southee took five wickets for just 25 runs

Tim Southee led from the front as New Zealand beat the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 1st T20I at the Dubai International Stadium on August 17. He took a scintillating five-wicket haul, with the home side perishing for 136 while chasing 156. Southee, who led a young New Zealand side, was adjudged the Player of the Match for his effort.

Southee takes a brilliant fifer

Southee delivered a captain's spell, taking five wickets for just 25 runs in four overs. He trapped UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem in front on the first ball of their run-chase. Southee then got rid of Vriitya Aravind in his second over. The NZ skipper then dismissed Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, and Junaid Siddique to take an incredible five-wicket haul.

Southee's second T20I fifer

This was Southee's second five-wicket haul in T20I cricket. His career-best figures of 5/18 came against Pakistan in 2010 in Auckland. The right-arm seamer has now raced to 139 wickets in the format at an average of 23.05. In the next match, Southee will likely surpass Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (140) to become the highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket.

First pacer with this feat in T20Is

Southee has become the first fast bowler to take a five-wicket haul in T20Is both in home and foreign conditions. Overall, only South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir has achieved this feat in the shortest format.

The summary of 1st T20I

NZ had a patchy start after UAE elected to field. They lost their first wicket for no score, but Tim Seifert accelerated to get NZ past 50. A middle-order collapse meant NZ were reduced to 109/6. However, Cole McConchie and Ravindra guided NZ to 155/6. UAE had a similar start before Aryansh Sharma slammed a half-century. Southee took a fifer as UAE perished (136).

