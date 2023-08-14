WI become first side to beat India in five-T20I series

Sports

WI become first side to beat India in five-T20I series

Written by Parth Dhall August 14, 2023 | 12:35 am 4 min read

West Indies won the T20I series 3-2 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies thrashed India in the 5th at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, to win the series 3-2. The hosts chased 166, with Brandon King (85*) getting them home. He hammered a bland Indian bowling attack along with Nicholas Pooran, as rain intervened in phases. WI are the first side to beat India in a T20I series, comprising five matches.

How did the match pan out?

India had a forgettable start after electing to bat in Flordia. They lost both openers on 17 before Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma held the fort. However, wickets fell in quick succession once Tilak departed. Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya couldn't do much as India managed 165/9. India got rid of Kyle Mayers, but King, Pooran, and Shai Hope finished the match (18 overs).

WI finally break the deadlock!

Before this series, India hadn't lost a bilateral international series against West Indies since August 2016 (where two or more matches were played). Notably, WI won the two-match T20I series in 2016 by a 1-0 margin (one match abandoned). India had won 15 successive series across formats against WI ever since. With three wins, WI have finally broken this deadlock.

WI script history after half a decade

Before this series, the last instance of West Indies beating India in a bilateral international series, comprising more than two matches, was in 2006. WI won the five-match ODI series 4-1 back then. They are yet to do so in over half a decade.

First side to beat India in five-T20I series

As mentioned, WI are the first side to defeat India in a five-match T20I series. India were unbeaten in T20I series comprising more than four matches. The Men in Blue routed New Zealand 5-0 in 2020. They won 3-2 against England a year later at home. The five-T20I series against South Africa in 2022 got drawn (2-2). A month later, India thrashed WI 4-1.

King smashes his career-best T20I score

King went on to punish the Indian bowlers despite losing his opening partner Mayers early. The former added 107 runs along with Pooran for the second wicket. Although Pooran departed in the middle overs, King got to his half-century off 38 balls. He slammed a match-winning 85* off 55 balls (his career-best T20I score), a knock laced with 5 fours and 6 sixes.

Romario Shepherd's career-best T20I figures

A superb spell from medium-pacer Romario Shepherd laid the foundation of WI's win in Lauderhill. Shepherd took his first wicket in the form of Samson. The former then removed Indian skipper Hardik, who was beginning to build a partnership with Suryakumar. Shepherd dismissed Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav in back-to-back overs. Shepherd registered his career-best bowling figures in T20I cricket (4/31).

Youngster Tilak shines again!

Youngster Tilak smashed an 18-ball 27 in the 5th T20I (3 fours and 2 sixes). Tilak helped India gain momentum in the sixth over where he took Alzarri Joseph to the cleaners. The former clobbered 3 fours and a six in that over. In the second innings, Tilak, who bowls off-spin, took a wicket off his second ball in international cricket.

Second-most runs after first five T20I appearances (India)

Another match, another scintillating knock from Tilak's blade! The youngster has left a mark in each of his five knocks so far (27, 7*, 49*, 51, and 39). Tilak finished the series with 173 runs at an incredible average of 57.66. The Indian batter now has the second-most runs for India after his first five T20Is. KL Rahul tops this list with 179 runs.

Suryakumar slams his 15h T20I fifty

Suryakumar added 49 runs along with Tilak after India were reduced to 17/2. While the latter departed before the 10-over mark, SKY kept India afloat. Like the rest of the batters, SKY faced the wrath of the Lauderhill wicket. He still cracked a 38-ball fifty in the 16th over. SKY eventually smashed 61 off 45 balls (4 fours, 3 sixes), his 15h T20I fifty.

Share this timeline