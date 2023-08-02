WI vs IND, 2023 T20I series: Decoding the player battles

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 02, 2023 | 06:28 pm 2 min read

India will be keen to try out several new faces against a West Indies outfit that boasts quality names (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

A new-look Indian team under Hardik Pandya will be facing West Indies in a five-match T20I series, starting August 3. India will be keen to try out several new faces against a West Indies outfit that boasts quality names. Altogether, one expects a cracking series with several key build-ups. Here we decode the key player battles between the two sides.

Alzarri Joseph vs Yashasvi Jaiswal

India are likely to hand Yashasvi Jaiswal his debut in the 20-over format. After enjoying a cracking series (Tests), Jaiswal, who had a dream IPL 2023 campaign, will open alongside Shubman Gill. Jaiswal will be tested by Alzarri Joseph, who has 22 wickets under his belt. Jaiswal loves to attack from the onset and Joseph, who has six scalps versus left-handers, will be crucial.

Akeal Hosein vs Suryakumar Yadav

WI left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein will have his task cut out against someone like Suryakumar Yadav. Hosein has 26 scalps under his belt whereas Suryakumar has amassed 1,675 runs (SR: 175.76). As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar has scored 190 runs versus left-arm spinners, being dismissed four times. His strike rate reads 124.18. In four innings versus Hosein, Suryakumar averages 23.00, being dismissed once.

Arshdeep Singh vs Nicholas Pooran

India will count upon left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh to thwart WI at the death (16-20). Arshdeep has claimed 21 wickets in overs 16-20 at 14.19. However, his economy rate is 9.36. Arshdeep will need to counter Nicholas Pooran, who can be explosive at the death. Pooran has 364 runs in 19 innings (overs 16-20) at 26.00. His strike rate reads 186.66.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs Shimron Hetmyer

Yuzvendra Chahal is closing in on 100 wickets for India in the 20-over format (91). Chahal could prove to be the match-winner. On the other hand, Shimron Hetmyer can be decisive for WI with his exploits in the middle. Chahal has enjoyed bowling to Hetmyer, dismissing the southpaw in both meetings. Chahal has conceded 23 runs from 16 balls against Hetmyer.

