WI vs IND: Ravindra Jadeja registers his 19th Test fifty

Sports

WI vs IND: Ravindra Jadeja registers his 19th Test fifty

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 21, 2023 | 10:02 pm 2 min read

Indian cricket team all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored a prolific 61-run knock in the ongoing second Test versus West Indies (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian cricket team all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored a prolific 61-run knock in the ongoing second Test versus West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval. Jadeja joined hands with Virat Kohli on Day 1 when India were 182/4. He played a solid hand, supporting centurion Kohli as the two added 159 runs for the fifth wicket. India are 373/6 at lunch on Day 2.

Jadeja plays a key role alongside Kohli

Jadeja looked solid during his stay at the crease and got the basics right as a key partnership was put into place on Day 1. Both Kohli and Jadeja continued from where they left off and thwarted the Windies in the morning session on Friday. However, Kohli was run out before Jadeja too perished. He was dismissed by Kemar Roach after nicking the ball.

Key numbers for Jadeja

In 67 matches, Jadeja has raced to 2,804 runs at an average of 36.41. Besides his 19 fifties, he also owns three tons. Jadeja has surpassed former Indian stars Syed Kirmani (2,759) and MAK Pataudi (2,793) in terms of runs. Versus the Windies, Jadeja has scored 295 runs at 49.16. Meanwhile, he now has 195 runs on Windies soil at 39.00.

Jadeja clocks his 8th fifty in away matches

As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja has clocked his eighth fifty in away matches (home of the opposition). He now has 1,133 runs in away matches at 34.33. Besides, the senior all-rounder has scored 1,592 runs at home and 79 in neutral venues.

Share this timeline