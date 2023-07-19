India bounce back to defeat Bangladesh in 2nd WODI: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall July 19, 2023 | 04:51 pm 3 min read

India Women won by 108 runs (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

India Women claimed a 108-run win over Bangladesh Women in the 2nd ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The Women in Blue successfully defended 228/8, bowling the hosts out for 120. Jemimah Rodrigues took four wickets after smashing a match-defining 86. The three-match series is now leveled at 1-1. Bangladesh sealed the first ODI, having claimed their first-ever WODI win over India.

How did the match pan out?

INDW had another patchy start after they were invited to bat. Although Smriti Mandhana smashed a 58-ball 36, India were reduced to 68/3. A century stand between Jemimah and Harmanpreet Kaur powered INDW. INDW, who suffered a batting collapse thereafter, managed 228/8(50). BANW reached 106/3, with Fargana Hoque and Ritu Moni steadying the ship. However, they lost seven wickets for just 14 runs.

A crucial knock from Jemimah

Jemimah came to the crease when India were 68/3 in 21.1 overs. She started showing more intent and stitched a crucial 73-run stand with Harmanpreet. In between, Harmanpreet got injured and was taken off the field. However, it did not dampen Jemimah's spirits as she added 55 runs along with Harleen Deol. Nahida Akter eventually dismissed her (86 off 78 balls).

Career-best WODI score

Jemimah has raced to 490 runs in 23 WODIs at an average of 22.27. Her tally includes four fifties in this format. Notably, this is her highest WODI score to date. She surpassed her previous highest score of 81* against New Zealand.

Harmanpreet slams her 18th WODI fifty

Harmanpreet came to the crease when India were 40/2 in 10.1 overs. She tried rebuilding the innings with Mandhana, but the latter departed soon after. Harmanpreet had difficulties striking the ball and hence the run rate went down. But despite the problems, she didn't give away her wicket. The Indian skipper eventually smashed an 88-ball 52 (3 fours). It was her 18th WODI fifty.

Double of 75+ runs and four-plus wickets

After rescuing India with the bat, Jemimah made the ball talk. The off-spinner took as many as four wickets for just three runs in 3.1 overs. As per Hypocaust, Jemimah has become the first Indian woman to register the double of 75+ runs and four-plus wickets in the same ODI. Overall, only Stafanie Taylor, Ellyse Perry, and Amelia Kerr have achieved this feat.

A look at other performers

Fargana Hoque was the top-scorer for BANW in the match (47). Notably, only three BANW batters scored in double figures. Besides, Indian leg-spinner Devika Vaidya also took three wickets. Meghna Singh, Deepti Sharma, and Sneh Rana took a wicket apiece.

