Sports

ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma enters top 10 among batters

Written by Parth Dhall July 19, 2023 | 02:51 pm 2 min read

Rohit holds the 10th spot in the rankings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has re-entered the top 10 of the ICC Test Rankings for batters. He slammed his 10th century in the 1st Test against West Indies in Dominica. Rohit is now ahead of his compatriots Rishabh Pant (11th) and Virat Kohli (14th) in the batting rankings. Meanwhile, youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal, who also hammered a century, has broken into the list.

Rohit shone in Dominica

As mentioned, Rohit slammed his 10th century during the 1st Test. It was his second Test century overseas. During his course of a 103-run knock, Rohit reached a momentous landmark. He became the 20th Indian batter to accomplish the 3,500-run mark in the longest format. His knock was crucial as India won the match by an innings and 141 runs.

Highest-ranked Indian batter

As a result, Rohit has become the highest-ranked Indian batter (ICC Test Rankings). He is ahead of Pant (11th) and Kohli (14th) on the list. Notably, Rohit has been in the top 10 in the past.

A look at the top 10 batters

Top 10 batters (ICC Test Rankings): Kane Williamson, Travis Head, Babar Azam, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Usman Khawaja, Daryl Mitchell, Dimuth Karunaratne, and Rohit.

Jaiswal enters the rankings

Youngster Jaiswal, who opened alongside Rohit in the 1st Test, smashed a 387-ball 171, the third-highest score for an India opener on debut in Tests. The former was also adjudged the Player of the Match. At 21 years and 196 days, Jaiswal became the fourth-youngest to slam a ton on Test debut for India. Therefore, he has entered the batting rankings in 73rd place.

ICC Test Bowling Rankings: Ashwin extends his lead at top

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin continues to lead the ICC Test Bowling Rankings. He has further extended his lead at the top after taking 12 wickets in the 1st Test against West Indies. Ashwin took five-wicket hauls in both innings. He now has 34 Test fifers, the most among active cricketers. Ashwin also completed 700 wickets in international cricket.

