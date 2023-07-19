BANW vs INDW: Harmanpreet Kaur registers 18th WODI fifty

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 19, 2023 | 02:29 pm 2 min read

Harmanpreet Kaur scored her second WODI fifty against Bangladesh (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCiWomen)

India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a valiant fifty against Bangladesh in the second ODI in Mirpur. This was Harmanpreet's 18th WODI fifty and her second against Bangladesh in this format. She got injured twice and was even taken off the field but returned to add the finishing touches as India managed 228/8. Her 88-ball 52 knock was laced with only three fours.

A cautious knock from Harmanpreet

Harmanpreet came to the crease when India were 40/2 in 10.1 overs. She tried rebuilding the innings with Smriti Mandhana but the latter departed soon after. Harmanpreet had difficulties striking the ball and hence the run rate went down. But despite the problems she didn't give away her wicket. Jemimah Rodrigues brought that positivity and intent as the duo added 73 runs together.

A look at her WODI numbers

After making her WODI debut in 2009, Harmanpreet has amassed 3,379 runs in 126 WODIs at 37.96. Her tally includes 18 fifties and five hundreds. As mentioned, this is her second half-century against Bangladesh and she has also smoked a hundred against them. Overall, she is the second-highest run-getter for India in WODIs. Only Mithali Raj with 7,805 runs is ahead of her.

Her stats at home, away and neutral venues

The 34-year-old has shown great consistency all over the globe. She has hammered 1,283 runs in 48 home WODIs at 36.65 (50s: 6, 100s: 2) In 50 away (home of opposition) WODIs, Harmanpreet scored 1,367 runs at an average of 36.94. She has slammed 10 fifties and a solitary hundred. Lastly, in 28 WODIs at neutral venues, she has amassed 729 runs at 42.88.

How did the innings shape up?

Bangladesh won the toss and invited India to bat first. Priya Punia failed again as Smriti and Harmanpreet consolidated. On the former's dismissal, Jemimah accelerated the scoring rate and was involved in two partnerships back-to-back with Harmanpreet and Harleen Deol, taking India to safer shores. Eventually, the host managed a respectable total of 228/8. Bangladesh's Nahida Akter and Sultana Khatun scalped two wickets each.

