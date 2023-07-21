Virat Kohli surpasses 1,000 Test runs versus WI: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 21, 2023 | 09:41 pm 2 min read

Kohli has raced to 1,019 runs versus the Windies (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli smashed his 29th century in Test cricket. He got to the feat in the second encounter versus West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval on Day 2. Kohli resumed the day on an unbeaten 87 and got to his century with a boundary. He was finally dismissed for 121 after being run out. Kohli has surpassed 1,000 runs versus WI in Tests.

1,000 runs versus WI in Tests

Kohli has raced to 1,019 runs versus the Windies at an average of 48.52. He slammed his third century versus WI, besides also owning six fifties. Kohli has now become the 21st player to score 1,000-plus runs in India versus WI matches. He is also the 11th Indian player to achieve this milestone. Sunil Gavaskar (2,749) remains the top scorer in IND-WI matches.

600-plus runs versus WI in away games

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has surpassed 600 runs versus WI in away matches (home of the opposition). He has 660 runs on Windies soil at an average of 44.00. He has two tons and three half-centuries in West Indies.

29th century for Kohli

As mentioned above, Kohli registered his 29th century in the longest format. He now has 8,676 runs at 49.29. He also owns 29 fifties under his belt. In 59 away matches (home of the opposition), Kohli has racked up 4,412 runs at 42.83. He has 15 tons and 17 fifties in away matches. He owns 4,144 runs at home and 120 in neutral venues.

How has the match panned out?

Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma added 139 runs before WI fought back to leave India reeling at 182/4. Kohli was joined by Ravindra Jadeja and the two added 159 runs for the fifth wicket. Post Kohli's dismissal, Jadeja too perished for 61.

