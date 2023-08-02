Presenting the unbreakable batting records in ODI cricket

Written by Parth Dhall August 02, 2023 | 06:27 pm 3 min read

Virat Kohli has 22 ODI tons in successful run-chases

Plenty of T20I cricket was conducted in the past two years (2022 and 2021) as a lead-up to the two ICC T20 World Cups. Similarly, the year 2023 is dedicated to One Day Internationals, with the 50-over World Cup months away. As has been the case, the iconic tournament will see plenty of records being scripted. Here are the unbreakable batting records in ODIs.

Most runs in ODI cricket

Why not start with this monumental record of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in ODI cricket? Tendulkar, who played his last ODI in 2012, bowed out with 18,426 runs. He played as many as 463 ODIs in his career that spanned over two decades. The tally includes 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. In 2010, Tendulkar became the first-ever cricketer to slam an ODI double-century.

Tendulkar is miles ahead!

Tendulkar has 4,192 more runs than the second-placed Kumar Sangakkara (14,234). The former is the only cricketer with over 15,000, 16,000, 17,000, and 18,000 ODI runs. Among active cricketers, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is his nearest rival (12,898).

Most ODI double-centuries; highest individual score

In 2013, Rohit Sharma became the third Indian after Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to slam an ODI double-century (209 vs Australia). A year later, the current Indian skipper played an astronomical knock that shattered numerous records. He registered a record-breaking 264 against Sri Lanka, the highest individual score in the format. In 2017, Rohit once again touched the 200-run mark (208* vs SL).

Fastest century in ODIs

South Africa's AB de Villiers has the record for the fastest ODI hundred (31 balls). He achieved the feat against West Indies in 2015. ABD went on to smash 149 from just 44 balls at Johannesburg in that match. He struck at a staggering rate of 338.63 in that innings. It will take an extraordinary talent to break this record in ODIs.

The master of run-chases, Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, India's Run Machine, is deemed the master of run-chases. Kohli is the only cricketer to have slammed over 20 (22) ODI centuries in successful run-chases. He averages an astonishing 89.04 in these matches. Among active cricketers, only Rohit has over 10 tons (11) in this regard. Kohli, who still has gas left, is expected to own this record for years to come.

21 tons in away ODIs

Out of 46, as many as 21 of Kohli's ODI tons have come away from home. He tops this list by a mile as his closest rival is Tendulkar (12). Among active players, Rohit (10) and Shai Hope (10) trail Kohli.

Four successive tons in World Cup

During the 2015 ODI World Cup, Sri Lanka's Sangakkara slammed centuries in four consecutive matches. His scores read 105* (vs BAN), 117*(vs ENG), 104 (vs AUS), and 124 (vs SCO). He is the only cricketer to have whacked four back-to-back hundreds in an ODI World Cup. Indian batter Rohit came close to this record by hammering three successive tons in the 2019 World Cup.

A look at other notable records

Tendulkar remains the only player to have slammed over 1,800 ODI runs (1,894 in 1998) in a calendar year. He smashed eight tons that year. Herschelle Gibbs remains the only full-member cricketer to have slammed 6 sixes in an over in ODIs. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the only player to have smashed over 35 fifty-plus scores batting at number six or lower (ODIs).

