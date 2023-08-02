WI vs IND, 2023 T20I series: Here's the statistical preview

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 02, 2023 | 04:59 pm 2 min read

West Indies and India gear up for a five-match T20I series, starting August 3 (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

West Indies and India gear up for a five-match T20I series, starting August 3. Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian team, boasting fresh and young faces in the mix. Meanwhile, the Windies also have some quality names who can thwart the visitors. WI will be led by Rovman Powell. Ahead of a crunch series on offer, we decode the statistical preview.

Suryakumar set to surpass Dhawan's runs tally

After a gloomy ODI series, Suryakumar Yadav will want to feel at home in the format that suits him most. Suryakumar has amassed 1,675 runs in the 20-over format for India at 46.52. He can surpass Shikhar Dhawan in terms of runs (1,759). Suryakumar is also on the verge of racing to 100 sixes, having hammered 96. His strike rate reads 175.76.

Pandya can get to 4,500 career T20 runs

Pandya is closing in on 4,500 career T20 runs. He has scored 4,348 runs at an average of 29.57. He is 152 runs shy of the mark. For India, Pandya has scored 1,271 runs and can surpass former South African star Hashim Amla (1,277), besides also overtaking Jonny Bairstow (1,337). Pandya has managed 69 scalps at 26.43 and can surpass Jasprit Bumrah (70).

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav can reach these milestones

Right-arm spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is India's leading wicket-taker in the 20-over format. Chahal has claimed 91 scalps at 24.68 and can become the first Indian with 100 scalps. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav, who had a successful ODI series, is four shy of 50 scalps.

Pooran is closing in on 1,500 runs

WI's Nicholas Pooran has scored 1,486 runs at 25.18 and can become the fifth WI player with 1,500-plus runs. Pooran can become the third-highest scorer for WI by surpassing Lendl Simmons (1,527) and Kieron Pollard (1,569). Powell has 972 runs and needs 28 more to register a mark of 1,000. Similarly, Johnson Charles (971) is also closing in on the milestone.

India lead in terms of the H2H record

India and WI have met each other on 25 occasions in the 20-over format. India have claimed 17 wins to WI's seven. One match didn't have a result. India have an 8-2 record over WI in the last 10 meetings.

