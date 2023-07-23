2nd Test: India toil hard on Day 3 versus WI

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 23, 2023 | 03:57 am 2 min read

Indian pacer Mukesh Kumar claimed a wicket on his debut (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

India had to toil hard against West Indies on a rain-hit Day 3 with 67 overs being played at the Queen's Park Oval. WI resumed Day 3 on 86/1 and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite dug in to get to a fine half-century. India got their rewards but had to be patient as WI scored 143 runs on the day and weren't in a hurry.

India pick up four scalps

Kirk McKenzie, who was looking solid in the middle, handed debutant Mukesh Kumar a wicket after trying to fiddle with a ball that could have been left alone. Brathwaite was dismissed for 75, getting out to Ravichandran Ashwin. He faced 235 balls. Blackwood (20 from 92) was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja before Mohammed Siraj got Joshua Da Silva, reducing WI to 208/5.

WI consume overs with mini partnerships to frustrate India

Brathwaite and Blackwood resumed Day 3 with a 15-run stand. They added another 25 runs in 10.4 overs. However, the real hard work started post that. Brathwaite and Blackwood added 40 runs in 21 overs. Blackwood and Alick Athanaze added 21 in 14 overs. 30 runs between Athanaze and Da Silva came in 10.5 overs before an unbeaten 21-run stand came in 10.4 overs.

Indian bowlers have worked hard in this match

Ashwin has already bowled 33 overs, claiming 1/61 and bowling 10 maidens. Jadeja has picked two wickets for 37 runs from 25 overs (10 maidens). Among pacers, Siraj has bowled 20 overs, conceding 1/48. Mukesh and Jaydev Unadkat have bowled 30 overs between them.

Brathwaite clocks his 29th Test fifty

Brathwaite slammed his 29th Test fifty and his fifth against India. Brathwaite's patient 75-run knock from 235 deliveries provided WI stability. WI were 157/3 when their skipper was sent back to the pavilion. Playing his 87th Test, Brathwaite has amassed 5,451 runs at an average of 34.94. Against India, Brathwaite owns 550 runs in 13 Test matches at an average of 23.91.

Brathwaite has fallen to Ashwin seven times in Test cricket

Brathwaite's struggle against Ashwin continues as he once again gets out to the veteran off-spinner. In 13 Test innings, Ashwin has scalped him seven times. He has scored 150 runs at a poor average of 21.42. Ashwin also snapped him twice in the first Test.

