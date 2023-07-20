WI vs IND, 2nd Test: Kriagg Brathwaite elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall July 20, 2023 | 07:14 pm 2 min read

The Queen's Park Oval will host the 2nd Test (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India claimed a comprehensive win in the 1st Test against West Indies at Windsor Park, Dominica. The two teams would now lock horns in the second and final Test, starting today, at the Queen's Park Oval. Notably, this will be the 100th Test between the two sides. West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite has won the toss and elected to field first.

Pacer Mukesh Kumar makes his debut for India

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wicket-keeper), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, and Shannon Gabriel. India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, and Mohammed Siraj.

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

The pitch at Queen's Park Oval, a picturesque ground with a backdrop of Northern Hills, is known to assist fast bowlers. Therefore, the new-ball bowlers are expected to perturb the openers with swing and pace. Challenging conditions await the two teams. The match will be telecast live on Doordarshan (7:30pm IST) and live-streamed on the FanCode and JioCinema app.

WI yet to break the deadlock

India own 23 wins and 30 defeats in 99 Tests against the Caribbean team (Draws: 46). However, WI's last Test win against India came two decades ago, in May 2002. Since the start of this century, India have won 16 of the 29 Tests against WI while losing just two. At home, WI boast 16 wins and 10 defeats against India in 52 Tests.

India's highest successful Test run-chase

It is worth noting that India registered their highest successful run-chase in Test cricket at Queen's Park Oval in 1976. They chased down a mammoth 403, with Sunil Gavaskar (102), Gundappa Viswanath (112), Mohinder Amarnath (85), and Brijesh Patel (49*) guiding them to the win.

