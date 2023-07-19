WI vs IND, 2nd Test: Visitors eye another series win

Written by Parth Dhall July 19, 2023 | 11:22 am 3 min read

The Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain will host the 2nd Test (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India claimed a comprehensive win in the 1st Test against West Indies at Windsor Park, Dominica. The visitors claimed an innings victory that saw Ravichandran Ashwin take 12 wickets. The two teams would now lock horns in the second and final Test, starting July 20, at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. India would be raring to seal another series in WI.

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

The pitch at Queen's Park Oval, a picturesque ground with a backdrop of Northern Hills, is known to assist fast bowlers. Therefore, the new-ball bowlers are expected to perturb the openers with swing and pace. Challenging conditions await the two teams. The match will be telecast live on Doordarshan (7:30pm IST) and live-streamed on the FanCode and JioCinema app.

WI yet to break the deadlock

India own 23 wins and 30 defeats in 99 Tests against the Caribbean team (Draws: 46). However, WI's last Test win against India came two decades ago, in May 2002. Since the start of this century, India have won 16 of the 29 Tests against WI while losing just two. At home, WI boast 16 wins and 10 defeats against India in 52 Tests.

WI last defeated India at Queen's Park in 1989

West Indies have played 61 Test matches at the Queen's Park Oval. The Caribbeans have won 20 and lost 18 Tests here, while 23 of them resulted in a draw. Meanwhile, India have won three and lost as many out of 13 Tests at this venue. Notably, West Indies last defeated India at the Queen's Park Oval in 1989.

India's highest successful Test run-chase

It is worth noting that India registered their highest successful run-chase in Test cricket at Queen's Park Oval in 1976. They chased down a mammoth 403, with Sunil Gavaskar (102), Gundappa Viswanath (112), Mohinder Amarnath (85), and Brijesh Patel (49*) guiding them to the win.

WI add Kevin Sinclair to the squad

India are expected to rule the roost in Trinidad as well. Although skipper Rohit Sharma could be tempted to test his bench strength against a moderate WI side, the team requires no alteration. On the other hand, the Caribbeans have added spin-bowling all-rounder Kevin Sinclair in place of batting all-rounder Ramon Reifer in the squad. The former is likely to be a starter.

A look at the Probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, and Mohammed Siraj. West Indies (Probable XI): Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wicket-keeper), Jason Holder, Kevin Sinclair, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, and Jomel Warrican.

Here are the key milestones and stats

Indian batter Kohli is set to feature in his 500th international match. He would become the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rahul Dravid to play as many internationals. Meanwhile, spinner Ashwin requires five more to complete 150 wickets in away Tests. Indian skipper Rohit eyes the 1,500-run mark in away Tests. He owns 1,416 Test runs overseas so far.

A look at Dream11 options

Option 1: Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (vice-captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, R Ashwin (captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Alzarri Joseph, and Kemar Roach. Option 2: Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, R Ashwin (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kevin Sinclair, Mohammed Siraj, and Alzarri Joseph.

