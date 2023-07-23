WI vs IND: Kraigg Brathwaite clocks his 29th Test fifty

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 23, 2023 | 12:16 am 2 min read

Brathwaite has amassed 550 Test runs against India (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite smoked a calculative fifty against India on Day 3 of the second Test at the Queen's Park Oval. He slammed his 29th Test fifty and his fifth against India. Brathwaite's patient 75-run knock from 235 deliveries provided WI stability. WI were 157/3 when their skipper was sent back to the pavilion. Here we decode his stats.

A patient knock from Brathwaite

The veteran batter had a lot of pressure on him especially after India piled up a big total. Brathwaite added 71 runs along with opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (33). After the latter's dismissal, he was involved in a 46-run partnership with Kirk McKenzie (32), taking WI's total beyond the 100-run mark. Later, he added 40 runs with Jermaine Blackwood. He fell prey to Ravichandran Ashwin.

A look at his overall Test numbers

Playing his 87th Test, Brathwaite has amassed 5,451 runs at an average of 34.94. Overall, he is the 13th-highest run-getter for WI in Tests. Against India, Brathwaite owns 550 runs in 13 Test matches at an average of 23.91. He has amassed 330 runs against them at home in eight Test matches at 25.38. This is his highest Test score against India in WI.

His Test numbers at home, away, and neutral venues

Brathwaite has slammed 2,652 runs in 43 home Test matches at an average of 35.83. His tally here includes seven centuries and 13 fifties. In 40 away (home of opposition) Test matches, the 30-year-old has compiled 2,452 runs at an average of 32.26 (50s: 14, 100s: 4). In four Test matches at neutral venues, the WI skipper has hammered 347 runs at 57.83.

Brathwaite has fallen to Ashwin seven times in Test cricket

Brathwaite's struggle against Ashwin continues as he once again gets out to the veteran off-spinner. In 13 Test innings, Ashwin has scalped him seven times. He has scored 150 runs at a poor average of 21.42. Ashwin also snapped him twice in the first Test.

