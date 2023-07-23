4th Ashes Test: Ton-up Labuschagne falls on rain-hit Day 4

Sports

4th Ashes Test: Ton-up Labuschagne falls on rain-hit Day 4

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 23, 2023 | 12:12 am 3 min read

Marnus Labuschagne converted his 44* to a brilliant century (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Rain played spoilsport on a crucial Day 4 of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. Australia were on the back foot on Day 3, having got to 113/4 at stumps. With just 30 overs bowled on Saturday, Australia managed 101 runs for the loss of one wicket (214/5). Marnus Labuschagne converted an overnight score of 44* to a brilliant century before being dismissed.

Rain forces just 30 overs on Day 4

The forecast in the morning looked awful. However, there was a window of a few hours when play was possible. England bowled 30 overs as Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh built a partnership. It was Joe Root who dismissed Labuschagne. The England pacers couldn't bowl after the 58th over due to poor light conditions. Spinners Moeen Ali and Root bowled 13 overs in tandem.

A watchful knock from Labuschagne

Labuschagne came to the crease when Australia were 32/1. Since then he hung on and made sure to put a price on his wicket. Mark Wood got two wickets late on Day 3 but Labuschagne stayed still. After a 43-run stand with Steve Smith on Friday, Labuschagne joined hands with Marsh and the two were watchful. 103 runs were added between the pair.

A solid session on offer

England were made to work hard in the field as both Labuschagne and Marsh showed character. Labuschagne notched up a crucial century to aid Australia in cutting down England's sizeable lead. England were forced to bowl spin toward the back end of the session. There was some good assistance for the spinners. Marsh hung on as well and got to 31* from 107 balls.

A look at Labuschagne's overall Test numbers

Playing his 42nd Test match, Labuschagne has scored 3,767 runs at an average of 54.59. He owns 11 Test centuries and 16 fifties. Against England, he has amassed 994 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 43.21. He has smashed two hundreds and seven fifties. Meanwhile, Labuschagne has raced to 726 runs on English soil at 42.70. He slammed his maiden century here.

Root dismisses Labuschagne

Root﻿ bowled a fuller ball just outside off and Labuschagne pressed back looking to cut. But it was a wrong shot and the extra bounce off the deck, just took a feather through to Jonny Bairstow, leaving Labuschagne stunned. He walked back dejected.

Australia trail England by 61 runs

On Day 3, Labuschagne held one end with a gutsy 44*. Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, and Travis Head were dismissed. Wood was the chief architect for England, claiming 3/17. On Saturday, Labuschagne and Marsh kept England at bay before the wicket changed things. Australia were 214/5 at tea. With more rain predicted on Day 5, this match could end in a draw.

Share this timeline