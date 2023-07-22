Marnus Labuschagne: Decoding his Test stats against England

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 22, 2023 | 11:10 pm 2 min read

Labuschagne smashed his 11th Test hundred in Manchester (Photo credit: Twitter/@cricketcomau)

Marnus Labuschagne played a brilliant knock in the second innings of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. The Australian clocked his 11th Test century and a second against England. Labuschagne, who was unbeaten on 44 on Day 3, managed 111 in the end on a rain-hit Day 4. Labuschagne's knock of 111 from 173 balls was laced with 10 fours and two sixes.

A crucial hundred from Labuschagne

Labuschagne came to the crease when Australia were 32/1 and since then he showed great resilience. He added 43 runs along with Steve Smith and later stitched an important partnership of 103 runs with Mitchell Marsh. The duo took Australia beyond the 200-run mark. However, right before tea, Joe Root found Labuschagne's nick as the latter tried to play a cut shot.

A look at his numbers in Ashes 2023

Labuschagne had a very average start to the 2023 Ashes series as he failed to reach the 50-run mark in the first three Test matches. He notched scores of 0, 13, 47, 30, 21, and 33 across three matches. However, he responded well in Manchester, scoring 51 and 111. He has raced to 306 runs in Ashes 2023 at 38.25.

A look at his Test numbers against England

The 29-year-old has amassed 994 runs against England in 13 Test matches at an average of 43.21. Notably, this was his second Test century against England, and also his first in England. He has slammed 335 runs against them in Australia in five Tests at 41.87 (50s: 2, 100s:1). In England, Labuschagne has scored 659 runs in eight away Ashes Test matches at 43.93.

Here are his Test numbers in England

Overall, Labuschagne has scored 726 runs in England in nine Test matches at 42.70. Besides his 659 runs against England, he scored another 67 runs versus India in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final in June.

A look at his overall Test numbers

29-year-old Labuschagne has raced to 3,767 runs in 42 Test matches at an impressive average of 54.59. He has surpassed former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson in terms of runs (3,731). Labuschagne has 2,397 runs at home, besides 1,222 runs away, and 148 in neutral venues. He has slammed nine hundreds on home soil and two away. His other away century came in Sri Lanka.

