Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha July 22, 2023 | 10:06 pm 4 min read

Cummins has bowled only six maidens in Ashes 2023 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England finally showed their 'Bazball' brand of cricket in full flow in the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester against Australia. Their aggressive brand of cricket left Australian skipper Pat Cummins bereft of ideas. It seemed that the visitors were overwhelmed by England's approach and for the first time in this Ashes series it felt like Australia have been outplayed. We decode the numbers.

Why does this story matter?

England posted 592 in reply to Australia's 317 in the first innings in Manchester. The three frontline Australian pacers were taken aback by the kind of assault from their opposition. England, at times, batted at seven runs per over run rate and for most parts, it was six at least. Despite Josh Hazlewood's fifer, he went for 126 runs in 27 overs (ER: 4.67).

A bad day at the office for Cummins

It was a rare bad day for Cummins as the batters took the attack to him. However, he hardly came up with any answers. Cummins finished the first innings with a solitary wicket of Ben Stokes and conceded 129 runs from 23 overs (ER: 5.61). He bowled four no-balls and also messed up two catching opportunities to make things even worse.

Cummins registers these unwanted records in Manchester

This was only the fourth time in his Test career that Cummins has given away more than 100-plus runs in an innings. However, he had scalped four wickets on two occasions when he conceded more than 100 runs. Only four times he has been hit over five runs per over in Tests and three of them have come in this Ashes.

Starc and Hazlewood also took some beating

The attack was not limited to Cummins as he was having an off day. Even the other two frontline pacers went for runs. Mitchell Starc who removed Ben Duckett early had to wait for some time to scalp Moeen Ali. He finished his spell with two wickets, conceding 137 runs in 25 overs. Hazlewood scalped a fifer but leaked 126 runs in 27 overs.

Unwanted records at Old Trafford

Cummins, who finished his spell with an economy of 5.6 has recorded the second-worst economy by an Australian pacer, having bowled 20+ overs. Mitchell Johnson's 3/132 against England in 2009 is still the worst (ER: 6.1). Meanwhile, as per Cricket.com, Hazlewood conceded the second-most runs by an Australian pacer for a Test fifer (5/126) in this century. Starc's (6/154) against SA is atop.

Only 14 maiden overs between the trio in Ashes 2023

Cummins leads the pack for Australia in The Ashes 2023 with 16 scalps. Cummins has a sorry average of 33.36. Starc is third on the wickets tally with 15 scalps at 29.40. 5/78 reads his best bowling figures. Hazlewood has scalped 13 wickets in three matches at 29.69. Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood have all conceded over four runs, bowling only 14 maidens between them.

How their numbers have inflated in this series

Cummins and Hazlewood played a big role in helping Australia win the first Test. Cummins maintained an economy rate of 3.8, while Hazlewood was decent at 4.43. In the second test, Starc went at a 4.42 economy rate, while Cummins and Hazlewood maintained an economy rate of 2.79 and 4.95 respectively. Lastly, in Headingley, Starc (ER:4.54) and Cummins (ER: 5.09) conceded aplenty.

Green and Marsh haven't been spared as well

In the ongoing Manchester encounter, pacer Cameron Green conceded 64 from 15.4 overs, claiming two scalps (ER: 4.10). Fellow all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was expensive, conceding at 6.30. In the series, Green averages a woeful 47.00 with the ball and carries an ER of 5.14 (Matches: 3). Marsh is playing his second match, having clocked an ER of 4.94, besides averaging 44.50.

Third-highest run rate with 500-plus runs in an innings

England managed the third-highest run rate in an innings where a team scored 500-plus runs. They had a run rate of 5.5. Only England's 6.5 run rate against Pakistan (657) and England's 6.3 run rate against Ireland 524/2d are ahead of this rampage against Australia.

Highest run-rate for a 200-plus partnership in Test cricket

Zak Crawley and Joe Root stitched a 206-run stand at an impressive run rate of 6.94. As per statistician Kausthub Gudipati, they record the highest run rate for a double-century partnership in Tests. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes are second for maintaining a 6.91 run rate for their 399 against SA in 2016. Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden are third (6.88) against Zimbabwe (2003).

How has the series panned out?

Australia won the first two matches and bowled well against an England line-up who went far too aggressive and looked nervous against the short ball. However, the hosts fought back in the third encounter, pulling things back to 2-1. England are also on the verge of sealing the tie in Manchester and will go level at 2-2.

