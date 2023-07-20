Zak Crawley hammers a century, surpasses 2,000 Test runs: Stats

Sports

Zak Crawley hammers a century, surpasses 2,000 Test runs: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 20, 2023 | 08:52 pm 2 min read

England cricket team opener Zak Crawley toyed with the Australian bowlers, hammering a fluent century on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test

England cricket team opener Zak Crawley toyed with the Australian bowlers, hammering a fluent century on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. Australia resumed the day on 299/8 before being bowled out for 317. Crawley then handed England a solid response. He shared a 121-run stand alongside Moeen Ali and has added a further century-plus stand alongside Joe Root.

Crawley helps England stun Australia in the second session

England headed to lunch, stationed at 61/1 after 16 overs. Crawley was unbeaten on 26 from 46 balls. He let loose in the second session, scoring 100-plus runs as England raced to 239/2 at tea. England scored a mammoth 178 runs in the second session, losing Moeen. Crawley was the architect, scoring a ton from 93 balls. He is unbeaten on 132 (128 balls).

Maiden Ashes ton for Crawley

Crawley has now surpassed 2,000 runs in the format for England at an average over 30. He registered his fourth century, besides also owning nine fifties. Versus Australia, Crawley is nearing the 500-run mark. He slammed his maiden century versus the Aussies. Meanwhile, Crawley managed 14 fours and two sixes as England headed to tea with a massive advantage.

Unique records for Crawley

As per Cricbuzz, Crawley has smashed the second-fastest ton by an England opener in terms of balls faced (93). Notably, it's Crawley who holds the fastest century record (86 balls versus Pakistan). Meanwhile, his 93-ball ton is only behind Gilbert Jessop (76 balls, The Oval 1902 ) and Ian Botham (86 twice, Leeds 1981 and Old Trafford 1981) in The Ashes.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline