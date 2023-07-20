India, West Indies clash in 100th Test between them: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall July 20, 2023 | 07:11 pm 2 min read

India eye series win as they take on hosts West Indies in the second and final Test at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. Having won the opener by an innings and 141 runs, Rohit Sharma's men must be high on confidence. This will be the 100th Test between West Indies and India. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

West Indies, once a powerhouse across formats, have been subservient of late, especially in Test cricket. India and WI produced several momentous matches before the turn of the century. And now, they will clash for the 100th time in Test cricket. Notably, India have played over 100 Tests against only two other teams (England: 131 and Australia: 107).

India's successful run-chase in Tests

It is worth noting that India's highest successful run-chase in Test cricket came against WI in 1976. They chased down a mammoth 403, with Sunil Gavaskar (102), Gundappa Viswanath (112), Mohinder Amarnath (85), and Brijesh Patel (49*) guiding them to the win.

Here's the head-to-head record

India own 23 wins and 30 defeats in 99 Tests against the Caribbean team (Draws: 46). However, WI's last Test win against India came two decades ago, in May 2002. Since the start of this century, India have won 16 of the 29 Tests against WI while losing just two. At home, WI boast 16 wins and 10 defeats against India in 52 Tests.

India won eight Tests against WI between 1948 and 2002

West Indies and India played their first Tests against each other in 1948. From that Test until May 2002, West Indies defeated India in 30 of 75 Tests. India won just eight of these games, while 37 Tests resulted in a draw.

WI last defeated India at Queen's Park in 1989

West Indies have played 61 Test matches at the Queen's Park Oval. The Caribbeans have won 20 and lost 18 Tests here, while 23 of them resulted in a draw. Meanwhile, India have won three and lost as many out of 13 Tests at this venue. Notably, West Indies last defeated India at the Queen's Park Oval in 1989.

