England, Australia docked ICC WTC points: Decoding the impact

Sports

England, Australia docked ICC WTC points: Decoding the impact

Written by Parth Dhall August 02, 2023 | 04:43 pm 2 min read

Ashes 2023 ended in a 2-2 draw

In a major blow to England and Australia, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined the two teams and docked pivotal World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate during the 2023 men's Ashes. England and Australia have been fined five percent of their match fee and one WTC point each for every over short. Notably, Ashes 2023 ended in a 2-2 draw.

Why does this story matter?

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points for slow over-rates.

England, Australia lose crucial points

Australia have lost 10 WTC points for a slow over-rate in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. Their rivals England have been docked 19 points for the same in four of the five Tests. In a Test match, a team needs to bowl 90 overs per day if there are no rain interruptions or any other delays.

How many overs were England and Australia short?

England fell two overs short in the Ashes series opener at Edgbaston. They were nine overs short in the second Test at Lord's, three in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, and five in the final one at the Kennington Oval. On the other hand, Australia fell as many as 10 overs short in the Old Trafford Test.

Here are the penalties

England have been fined 10 percent of their match fee for slow over-rate in the first Test. Here are their other fines: 45 percent for the second Test, 15 percent for the fourth Test, and 25 percent for the fifth Test. Meanwhile, Australia have been docked 50 percent of their match fee as they fell 10 overs short in the Manchester Test.

Share this timeline