Ben Stokes completes 1,500 Ashes runs: Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 21, 2023 | 04:30 pm 2 min read

Ben Stokes has raced past 1,500 Test runs against Australia. The England skipper reached the milestone in the ongoing fourth Ashes 2023 Test in Manchester. He entered the game, requiring 34 runs to accomplish the illustrious mark. Stokes also completed a fine fifty as he ended up scoring a 74-ball 51, helping England build a solid lead. Here's more.

1,500 Ashes runs for Stokes

Stokes became only the 29th Englishman to complete 1,500 Ashes runs (1,517). He got to the mark in 23 games at an average of 37. Among active England players, only Joe Root (2,332) has hammered more Ashes runs. Stokes's tally against Australia includes four tons and eight fifties with his highest score (155) coming in the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's.

His record against Australia at home

Meanwhile, Stokes has also completed 1,000 Test (1,002) runs against Australia at home. He needed 49 runs to get the mark before the fourth Test. Standing in his 14th Ashes Test at home, the left-handed batter averages 43.56 as the tally includes three tons and six fifties. On Australian soil, he boasts 515 Test runs at 28.61.

His bowling record in the Ashes

With the ball, the right-arm pacer has returned with 41 Ashes wickets at 38.95. Two of his four Test fifers have been recorded against the Aussies. Wilfred Rhodes (1,706 runs and 109 wickets) and Frank Woolley (1,664 runs and 43 wickets) are the only other England all-rounders with the double of 1,500 runs and 40 wickets in the Ashes.

A look at his overall Test record

In 96 Tests, Stokes has now raced to 6,072 runs at 36.57 with the help of 13 centuries and 30 fifties. He owns a ton and two fifties in the ongoing series as well with his tally reading 360 runs at 51.43. With the ball, he is nearing the 200-wicket mark, having scalped 197 wickets at 32.07 (5W: 4).

How has the match shaped up?

Australia made 317 while batting first as Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne scored 51 apiece. Chris Woakes claimed his maiden Ashes fifer. In response, England lost Ben Duckett early on before Zak Crawley (189) and Moeen Ali (54) added 121 runs. Joe Root (84) came in next and thwarted Australia. Stokes and Harry Brook have taken England's lead past 110 runs.

