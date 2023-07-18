Sciver-Brunt becomes second England player to slam consecutive WODI centuries

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 18, 2023 | 10:55 pm 3 min read

Sciver-Brunt has slammed four WODI centuries against Australia (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England Women batter Nat Sciver-Brunt played another fine knock against Australia in the third ODI at Taunton. Sciver-Brunt slammed her seventh WODI hundred and her fourth against the Aussies. Courtesy of her 149-ball 129, England posted 285/9. Her knock laced with 15 fours and a solitary maximum. Notably, she also slammed a ton in the previous match on a losing cause.

An authoritative knock from Sciver-Brunt

Sciver-Brunt is in sublime form as she came to this game on the back of a century. She came to the crease when England were 12/2. However, Sciver-Brunt with Heather Knight added a fantastic 147-run stand to steady the ship for the hosts. Despite the latter's dismissal, Sciver-Brunt continued the onslaught adding 66 runs with Danielle Wyatt. The 32-year-old was dismissed by Jess Jonassen.

Most centuries against Australia in WODIs

With this century, Sciver-Brunt has now compiled four WODI hundreds against Australia, the most centuries scored by any batter. Among batters with the most WODI hundreds against a particular team, she owns the joint second-most centuries with compatriot Tammy Beaumont, who has slammed four centuries against South Africa. Only Australia's Meg Lanning is ahead of them with six WODI centuries against New Zealand.

England's highest partnership against Australia in WODIs

Knight and Sciver-Brunt played really well after a poor start. The experienced duo added 147 runs as they recorded the highest partnership for England women against Australia in this format. They surpassed Arran Brindle and Lydia Greenway's 142*-run stand in Melbourne in 2014. Charlotte Edwards and Claire Taylor are third with their partnership of 131 runs in Sydney back in 2008.

Did you know?

The Australian Women's team has conceded only four ODI centuries ever since 2020. All four centuries in this period were scored by England's Sciver-Brunt. Other than her, Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu was the last player to score a century against Australia in October 2019.

Eighth player to hit consecutive centuries in WODIs

As per OptaJim, Sciver-Brunt is the eighth different player to smash consecutive centuries in women's ODIs. Notably, she is second among English players. Only Beaumont has struck two consecutive hundreds in this format against Pakistan in 2016. However, Sciver-Brunt is the first player to do it against Australia. This is her second-highest WODI score against Australia. Her 148* still remains the highest (2022).

Second-highest WODI runs for England against Australia

Courtesy of her sensational hundred, the 32-year-old all-rounder has amassed 998 runs in 23 WODIs against Australia. Among English players, Sciver-Brunt has the second-highest runs against Australia in WODIs. Only Edwards (1,092) has scored more runs against them in this format. Sarah Taylor trails her with 986 runs, while Claire Taylor has compiled 952 runs against the Aussies. Knight has slammed 876 runs.

A look at her WODI numbers

Sciver-Brunt has amassed 3,280 runs in 97 WODIs at an average of 45.55. Besides seven hundreds, she has smashed 20 fifties. He is the sixth-highest run-getter for England in this format. With the ball, she has claimed 67 wickets at an average of 31.16.

How did the innings pan out?

Australia invited England to bat first and the hosts were off to a scrappy start. They lost both their openers in the first four overs. However, Sciver-Brunt and Knight slammed a record-breaking partnership of 147 runs to steady the ship. Later, Sciver-Brunt had another crucial partnership with Wyatt, taking England's total beyond the 240-run mark. Eventually, England managed to post 285/9 in 50 overs.

