Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 25, 2023 | 02:00 pm 2 min read

England have a great record against Australia at the Kennington Oval (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Days after rain played spoilsport in the fourth Test, England and Australia will battle it out at the Kennington Oval in the fifth Ashes Test, starting July 27. While Australia have retained the urn, they will be aiming to win their first Ashes series in England since 2001. England will also look to salvage some pride and end the series on a high.

A look at the pitch conditions at the Oval

The conditions at the Kennington Oval make it ideal for the batters in the first three days. The dry nature of the surface will allow extra bounce for the pacers. Spinners will also come into action later in the game. As per Cricbuzz, 39 teams batting first have won here out of 106 Test matches played. 344 is the average first innings score.

Here are the stadium stats

903/7d is the highest total at this ground registered by England against Australia in 1938. Australia's 44/10 is the lowest total, scored against England in 1896. Leonard Hutton, with 1,521 Test runs, is the highest run-getter here. Ian Botham, with 52 Test scalps, is the highest wicket-taker at the Oval. As per ESPNcricinfo, pacers have an average of 30.69 at this venue.

Kennington Oval: England 17-7 Australia

England have a great record against Australia at the Kennington Oval. They have featured in 38 Test matches at this venue and have emerged victorious 17 times. Meanwhile, Australia have won only seven times, and 14 Test matches have ended in draws. In their last meeting here, England won the clash by 135 runs. Jofra Archer starred with his 6/62.

England's overall record at the Oval (Tests)

England have a momentous history with Test matches at the Kennington Oval. They have played 104 Tests at this iconic ground, having won 44 of those matches. Meanwhile, they have also suffered 23 defeats here while registering 37 matches which have ended in a draw. Their last match at the Oval saw them win by nine wickets against South Africa in 2022.

A look at the key performers

James Anderson and Stuart Broad have scalped 49 and 41 wickets here, respectively. Joe Root has hammered 672 runs at this venue in nine Tests at 44.80. Steve Smith averages 91 at the Oval, having amassed 546 runs in four matches. The last time Australia played here, Mitchell Marsh scalped 5/46 (career-best figures). Moeen Ali has slammed 348 runs here while scalping 14 wickets.

