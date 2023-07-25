Lionel Messi set to lead Inter Miami: Key stats

Sports

Lionel Messi set to lead Inter Miami: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 25, 2023 | 01:56 pm 3 min read

Messi made a promising debut for Inter Miami (Photo source: Twitter/@InterMiamiCF)

Football legend and World Cup winner Lionel Messi will be the new Inter Miami skipper, confirmed their tactician Gerardo Martino on Monday. The Argentine sensation joined the Major League Soccer outfit earlier this month and has lived up to the hype by scoring from a freekick on his debut and helping them win against Cruz Azul. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Before Messi's freekick winner against Cruz Azul, Inter Miami were winless in their last six matches this season. They are still at the bottom of the MLS. Messi is someone who can change the fortune of the club and with the experience that he comes with, it is only justified that he gets to don the captain's armband and inspire others with his heroics.

Messi mesmerizes on debut

The Drive Pink Stadium was all decked up for Messi's debut in pink. Several celebrities from different walks were present on the ground. He was subbed in at the 54th minute, and soon, Cruz Azul brought it to level terms. But it was written in the stars for Messi to score the winner from a freekick to announce his arrival in the United States.

Record-breaking numbers in US television history

As per several reports, Messi's debut game created history as the match at the Drive Pink Stadium became the most watched football (soccer) game in the history of United States television. A total of 12.5 million viewers watched the League Cup clash against Cruz Azul.

Martino confirms Messi as the new Inter Miami captain

"Yes, he was our captain in the last game as well," Martino replied when asked if Messi would lead the team. When Messi was subbed in at the 54th minute, he took over the captain's armband from DeAndre Yedlin, suggesting that the Argentine will lead the team from now on. Martino also suggested that Sergio Busquets and Messi may start the next game.

Busquets and Alba have joined Inter Miami

Former FC Barcelona duo of Busquets and Jordi Alba have also joined Inter Miami and have reunited with Messi once again. Busquets left Barcelona as a free agent after 18 years. The former Barcelona captain has played over 700 matches for the club. Meanwhile, Alba has also left the club after 11 years. He has featured in 459 appearances for Barcelona.

A look at Messi's European club numbers

Messi played 778 matches for Barcelona, managing a record 672 goals. Messi managed 269 assists for Barcelona. In the summer of 2021, he moved to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. In two seasons at PSG, Messi scored 32 goals and provided 34 assists. Overall, Messi's European club career saw him make 853 appearances, scoring 704 goals, and providing 303 assists.

Top scorer in European club career football

Messi's 704 goals tally is the highest for any player in European club football. Recently, Messi joined Cristiano Ronaldo (701) as the second player to score 700-plus goals. However, Ronaldo is ahead in the overall club career goals tally with 715 goals to Messi's 705.

A look at Messi's trophy cabinet

Messi won a record 35 club career honors with Barcelona - Liga: 10, Spanish Super Cup: 8, Copa del Rey: 7, Champions League: 4, Club World Cup: 3, and European Super Cup: 3. He won two Ligue 1 titles with PSG, besides the Trophee des Champions in 2022. Messi has also won the World Cup and Copa America (2021) with Argentina.

Share this timeline