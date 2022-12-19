Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Major records scripted by Lionel Messi

FIFA World Cup 2022: Major records scripted by Lionel Messi

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 19, 2022, 05:19 pm 3 min read

Lionel Messi became the first player in FIFA World Cup history to win two Golden Ball awards (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Lionel Messi became the first player in FIFA World Cup history to win two Golden Ball awards after a superb campaign in Qatar. 2014 World Cup Golden Ball winner - Messi - finished the 2022 campaign with seven goals and three assists. In the final versus France, Messi scored a brace as Argentina prevailed on penalties post a 3-3 draw. We decode Messi's records in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup: Messi becomes Argentina's top scorer

With his seven-goal count in the 2022 edition, Messi has raced to 13 World Cup goals. He is now Argentina's top scorer in FIFA WC history, having gone past former legend Gabriel Batistuta (10) in the semi-final match versus Croatia. With 13 goals, Messi is now the joint-fourth-highest scorer in WC history. In the final, Messi went past Pele (12).

Messi slams these World Cup records

Messi (26) is now the most capped player in the World Cup, steering clear of Lothar Matthaus (25). As per Opta, Messi's 21 goal involvements (G13 A8) are the most of any player on record at the World Cup (1966 onwards).

Major records for Messi

As per William Hill, Messi has become the first man in WC history to score in all five rounds of a single tournament: the group stage, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final. Messi (35y 177d) is now the second-oldest player to score in a WC final, only Sweden's Nils Liedholm was older when he scored against Brazil in 1958 (35y 264d).

Unique records for Messi

As per Squawka, Messi (26) is one of two men to have scored 25-plus goals across WC, Euros, Copa America, and AFCON. He has steered clear of Ronaldo (25). There have been two players aged 34 or older to score in the 2022 World Cup final (Messi/Di Maria), which is as many as there were in the WC finals between 1930 and 2018 (Liedholm/Zidane).

Messi slams these records in terms of assists

With his three assists in the 2022 edition in Qatar, Messi's overall tally is eight. It's now the joint-best assists record alongside Pele and Diego Maradona. Messi holds the record for most tournaments with an assist (5), including the most consecutive tourneys as well.

Messi pens an emotional note

Taking to Instagram, Messi, went on to pen an emotional note to the fans after Argentina won the World Cup. Messi said that it was his dream to win the trophy. He also thanked the fans for their support throughout the journey. Messi said he cannot believe that he has won the coveted tournament. He also praised his side as they achieved their dream.

Messi!

Instagram post A post shared by leomessi on December 19, 2022 at 5:20 pm IST