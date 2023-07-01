Sports

Decoding Manchester United's primary targets to replace David de Gea

De Gea is set to leave Manchester United after 12 years (Source: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea's contract is set to expire and he will become a free agent from Saturday. Despite the Spaniard agreeing to lower his salary, a framework where a contract was set to be extended, saw changes. De Gea will feel he deserved more. United are believed to be in the market and here we decode the options for them.

Why does this story matter?

De Gea has been at Old Trafford for 12 years and in these years he has seen a tremendous rise and also some falls. He was on a £375,000-a-week contract and negotiations for a new deal were agreed upon but changed at the last minute. Both parties are now said to be reflecting on the current situation at hand.

United backed out of an agreed deal with De Gea

As per The Athletic, De Gea had agreed to one of United's offers and had also signed the contract until the officials turned their backs on him. Reportedly, the management has offered him another contract with an even lower salary. The Spanish custodian is a free agent at the moment and there is great interest for him among Saudi Pro League outfits.

A look at his overall numbers for United

De Gea joined Manchester United in 2011 from Atletico Madrid. In these 12 years at Old Trafford, he has amassed 545 appearances for the Red Devils. Only seven players have completed this feat. He has bagged eight trophies in this period. He also owns four United Player of the Year honors. He has mustered 147 clean sheets in 415 Premier League appearances.

Inter's Andre Onana remains the primary target

Former Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana's name is at the top of United's priority list. A major chunk of Onana's development happened under Erik ten Hag at Ajax. Reports suggest that Onana is eager to reunite with Ten Hag but his price tag of €60m remains a major roadblock. Onana was instrumental in Inter Milan's journey to the UEFA Champions League final last season.

There is an outside chance for Diogo Costa

FC Porto's Diogo Costa is among the shortlisted custodians by Ten Hag. But a Spanish publication reported that Costa's preference is to stay in Portugal rather than move to England. However, with Porto looking to raise funds due to their FFP concerns, they are offering Costa to Chelsea and United, But they will let him leave if the €75m release clause is triggered.

David Raya is in the mix as a cheaper solution

The most unfancied name in this list, David Raya has been a stalwart for Brentford. With one year left in his contract, he may leave the club this summer. United have looked at Raya, who was also on Tottenham's radar before they backed out due to the price tag. Raya (154) finished with the most saves in the Premier League last season.

Jordan Pickford also remains a secondary option

Jordan Pickford has been a prime force for both Everton and England. Pricing him away from the Toffees will be difficult given he signed a contract extension in February. Pickford has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Everton. He has committed his future to the club until the end of June 2027. United will need to pay a hefty sum if Everton agree to sell.

