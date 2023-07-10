Sports

England win 3rd Ashes Test: Decoding the WTC 2023-25 table

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 10, 2023 | 12:44 am 2 min read

England have kept the Ashes series alive at 2-1 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England finally found a way to tame the high-flying Australians in the third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds. The hosts won the Headingley Test by three wickets to keep the series alive at 2-1 before heading to Manchester for the next clash. With this win, England opened their account in the ICC World Test Championship (2023-25) points table. Here are the details.

A look at the thrilling win at Headingley

Australia suffered a top-order collapse after being put to bat. However, Mitchell Marsh's counter-attacking century propelled them past 200 (263/10). Mark Wood took a ferocious fifer. Pat Cummins's stunning 6/91 tormented England (237). Ben Stokes smashed a 108-ball 80. Australia managed 224 in the second innings, with Travis Head managing 77. Harry Brook delivered for England before Wood and Woakes added the finishing touch.

England collect maiden points in the WTC table

With this three-wicket win at Headingley, England have registered their first points of the new WTC cycle. They have played three matches and have 10 points along with a points percentage of 27.77. They lost their previous two Tests and ICC also docked points from them and Australia for slow over-rate in the first Test at Edgbaston England's tally was -2 before the win.

Australia remain firmly on top

The reigning WTC Champions, Australia have shown their dominance over England in the first two Tests. Although they lost the third, they gave a tough fight. The Aussies are still at the top of the WTC table with 22 points from three matches (PCT: 61.11).

England and Australia were docked points by ICC

England and Australia were docked two points each for the slow over-rate issue in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Meanwhile, players from both teams were fined 40 percent of their match fees. Therefore, both teams have two fewer points in their kitty.

India and Pakistan are set to kick-start their new cycle

In this current WTC cycle, England will feature in the most number of Test matches (21). Both Australia and India will play 19 Test matches each during the cycle. Pakistan will compete in 14 Tests. Sri Lanka will begin their new WTC cycle against Pakistan on July 16 in Galle. While India's first Test against West Indies will start on July 12 in Dominica.

