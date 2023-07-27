Ashes 2023, 5th Test: Kennington Oval pitch report, stadium stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 27, 2023 | 11:47 am 2 min read

England have a great record against Australia at the Kennington Oval (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Stakes are high as Australia and England meet in the fifth and final Ashes 2023 Test, starting on July 27 at London's Kennington Oval. The series is 2-1 in Australia's favor as the preceding game ended in a draw. While the visitors have retained the Ashes urn, Ben Stokes's men would want to avoid a series defeat. Here is the pitch report.

Here are the track conditions

The conditions here make it ideal for the batters to score freely. However, the dry nature of the surface could perturb them eventually. The fast bowlers can get some assistance early in the game. Spinners will come into play later on. The toss-winning skipper is expected to bat first. England have confirmed their XI for the contest.

Kennington Oval: England 17-7 Australia

England have a great record against Australia at the Kennington Oval. They have featured in 38 Test matches at this venue and have emerged victorious 17 times. Meanwhile, Australia have won only seven times, and 14 Test matches have ended in draws. Overall, England have 44 wins and 23 defeats in 104 Test matches here. 37 games have been drawn.

Here are the stadium stats

A total of 106 Tests have been played at this venue, out of which 39 have been won by teams batting first. Teams bowling first have won 29 times. 344 reads the average first-inning score here. The second-highest team total in Tests, 903/7d, was recorded here by England in the 1938-39 Ashes. The lowest team score here belongs to Australia, 44 in Ashes 1896.

Here are the key performers

Steve Smith has smoked three tons in four Tests here, slamming 546 runs at 91. Joe Root averages 44.80 across nine Tests at this venue. Travis Head played a 163-run knock in the ICC World Test Championship final against India here last month. James Anderson has returned with 49 Test wickets here at 32.12. Stuart Broad has scalped 41 wickets at 31.39.

England name unchanged XI

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, and James Anderson. Australia (Probable XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.

