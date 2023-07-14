Ben Stokes approaches 200 Test wickets, can accomplish this double

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 14, 2023 | 01:02 pm 2 min read

Ben Stokes is three shy of scalping 200 Test wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England are eyeing a series-leveling win in the fourth 2023 Ashes Test against Australia, starting on July 19 at Old Trafford in Manchester. After losing the first two games, the Brits made a strong comeback in the third Test and claimed a three-wicket win. Meanwhile, England skipper Ben Stokes can accomplish a massive double in the fourth Test. Here are further details.

200 wickets loading for Ben Stokes

Stokes is just three shy of completing 200 wickets in Tests. In 95 games so far, he has scalped 197 wickets at a decent average of 32.08. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls, out of which two have come against Australia. Notably, he would become just the 17th England bowler to accomplish the 200-wicket mark in whites.

Can become third all-rounder to get this double

With the bat, Stokes owns 6,021 runs at 36.49 (100s: 13, 50s: 29). He hence can become the first England all-rounder and third player overall to achieve the double of 6,000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests. In the overall list, he would join legends like Jacques Kallis (13,289 runs and 292 wickets) and Sir Garfield Sobers (8,032 runs and 235 wickets).

Second-highest run-getter in the ongoing series

Stokes's tally of 309 runs at 51.50 is only second to Australian opener Usman Khawaja (356) in the ongoing series. The former hammered a ferocious 155 in the fourth innings of the second Test. In England's first innings of the third Test, the southpaw slammed a valuable 80. With the ball, he has managed just three wickets at 29.67.

1,500 Test runs loading against Australia

In 22 Ashes Tests, Stokes has clobbered 1,466 runs at 36.65. The tally includes four tons and seven fifties. With the ball, the right-arm pacer has returned with 41 wickets in these games at 38.95. As mentioned, two of his four Test fifers have been recorded versus Australia. He owns 22 wickets and 951 runs in 13 home Tests against the Aussies.

