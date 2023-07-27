SL vs PAK, Mohammad Rizwan scores half-century on Test return

Sports

SL vs PAK, Mohammad Rizwan scores half-century on Test return

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 27, 2023 | 11:19 am 1 min read

Mohammad Rizwan played an unbeaten knock (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Mohammad Rizwan has smoked a half-century upon his return to the Pakistan Test XI. The ongoing second and final Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo marked his milestone. He came in as a concussion substitute after Sarfaraz Ahmed suffered a blow on his head in Pakistan's first innings. Rizwan grabbed the opportunity and scored an unbeaten 67-ball 50*. Here are further details.

A look at his Test stats

Rizwan, who lost his place to Sarfaraz in December last year, has now raced to 1,423 runs in 28 Tests at 39.52. The tally includes eight fifties and a couple of tons. It was the wicket-keeper's maiden half-century against SL in Tests as he has now raced to 195 runs in five Tests against them at an average of 50.

Pakistan in command in Colombo

SL were bundled out for only 166 while batting first as Dhananjaya de Silva (57) scored the most for them. In reply, Pakistan declared at 576/5 as Abdullah Shafique (201) and Agha Salman (132*) smoked tons. Besides Rizwan, Shan Masood (51) and Saud Shakeel (57) scored fifties. Pakistan, who are 1-0 up in the series, ended up with a massive 410-run first innings lead.

Share this timeline