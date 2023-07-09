Sports

CWC Qualifiers final: Sahan Arachchige hammers his maiden ODI fifty

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 09, 2023 | 03:39 pm 2 min read

Sahan Arachchige played a composed knock (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Young Sri Lankan all-rounder Sahan Arachchige smoked his maiden ODI fifty in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers final against the Netherlands. The batter showcased remarkable character and scored 57 off 71 balls. His knock was laced with four boundaries as SL went past the 200-run mark inside 41 overs. Notably, Arachchige is standing in just his second ODI. Here are further details.

An innings of character from Arachchige

Arachchige arrived in the 11th over with the scorecard reading 44/2. He steadied the ship for the Lankan team with a 72-run with Kusal Mendis (43) for the third wicket. He was involved in another half-century partnership with Charith Asalanka (36). Unfortunately for SL, he fell prey to Saqib Zulfiqar in the 36th and what followed was a middle-order collapse.

A look at his stats

Arachchige made his international debut in the final Super Sixes game against West Indies. Though the southpaw did not get to bat, he claimed 1/18 in five overs with his off-spin. Meanwhile, this was Arachchige's 13th fifty in List-A cricket as he has raced past 1,500 runs in 68 games at a 30-plus average. With the ball, he has snapped 39 wickets (ER: 4.47).

SL unbeaten in the tournament

It must be noted that SL are the only team to remain unbeaten in the tournament so far. They steered past the league stage with convincing wins in all four games. They then won three Super Sixes matches to qualify for the final and confirm a berth in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India in October-November.

