BAN-W vs IND-W: Who are debutants Minnu Mani, Bareddy Anusha?

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 09, 2023 | 03:13 pm 2 min read

Both spinners bowled impressive spells on debut (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

The opening Women's T20I between hosts Bangladesh and India marked the international debuts of Bareddy Anusha and Minnu Mani. The latter, who bowls right-arm off-spin, scripted history by becoming the first female cricketer from Kerala to represent India. Meanwhile, Anusha is a left-arm spinner hailing from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. Both players would be raring to shine at the highest level. Here is more.

Mani played for Delhi Capitals

Born on March 24, 1999, in Kerala, Mani is an all-rounder who represented Delhi Capitals in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) earlier this year. She was bought for Rs. 30 lakh in the auction. The 24-year-old played three games in the competition but could not return with any wickets. She could not do much with the bat either.

Who is Bareddy Anusha?

As mentioned, Anusha is another player who received her maiden India cap. The 20-year-old was a part of India's squad that won the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Cup earlier this year. She played just one match at the event. Meanwhile, Anusha went unsold at the WPL 2023 auction. Her base price was set at Rs. 10 lakh.

Impressive spells on debut

Meanwhile, both youngsters were able to make a mark on their debut. Mani drew the first blood for India, dismissing Bangladesh opener Shamima Sultana (17). She finished with 3/21 in three overs. Though Anusha could not take any wickets, she kept the run flow in check and recorded 0/24 in her quota of four overs. Bangladesh hence finished at 114/5 in their 20 overs.

