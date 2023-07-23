2nd Test, WI vs IND: Hosts bowled out for 255

Sports

2nd Test, WI vs IND: Hosts bowled out for 255

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 23, 2023 | 08:11 pm 2 min read

India made light work of the West Indian batting line-up on Day 4 of the second Test at the Queen's Park Oval (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

India made light work of the West Indian batting line-up on Day 4 of the second Test at the Queen's Park Oval. WI resumed the day on 229/5 after India toiled hard on Day 3. However, pacer Mohammed Siraj was magnificent, claiming four scalps today in the morning to dent the hosts. WI have conceded a 183-run lead.

Mukesh and Siraj claim five wickets in no time

Debutant Mukesh Kumar provided India an early wicket right in the first over of the day. He dismissed Alick Athanaze, who perished for 37 from 115 balls. Siraj then took over and dismissed fellow overnight batter Jason Holder. He dismissed the likes of Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, and Shannon Gabriel to claim a superb fifer.

Second fifer for Siraj

Siraj finished with figures worth 5/60 from 23.4 overs. He bowled six maidens. Siraj has now raced 59 scalps at 29.83. In two matches versus WI, he has claimed seven wickets at 14.42. He managed his second five-wicket haul. Siraj has 47 scalps away (home of the opposition) at 29.76. Both his fifers have come in away matches.

How has the match panned out?

India rode on Virat Kohli's 29th century to post a significant score of 438/10 in the first innings after being asked to bat. In response, WI have been shut out for 255. Besides Siraj, Mukeh and Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets each.

Share this timeline