Andrey Rublev wins Swedish Open after beating Casper Ruud: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall July 23, 2023 | 07:59 pm 2 min read

Andrey Rublev won his 14th ATP title

Andrey Rublev won the 2023 Swedish Open after beating top seed Casper Ruud in the final. The former claimed a 7-6(3), 6-0 win after an hour and 31 minutes to secure the title at the clay-court tournament. Rublev has won his 14th tour-level title and a second in 2023. He lost to Serbian ace Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Wimbledon.

Here are the match stats

Rublev won a total of 77 points in the match. He struck more aces (6) than that of Ruud (5). The former had a win percentage of 82 and 50 in the first and second serves, respectively. He saved 67% of break points. Both players played nine service games each throughout the match. Ruud registered as many as three double faults.

Rublev's journey in 2023 Swedish Open

Rublev claimed a straight-set win over Pavel Kotov in the Round of 16 at the Swedish Open. The Russian then beat Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-3. Rublev survived turbulence in the semi-finals, having defeated Francisco Cerundolo 7-6(6), 6-7(7), 6-3.

Rublev attains these feats

Rublev now has a win percentage of 66.7 on clay courts at ATP events. As per Opta, his clay-court win percentage is the highest among his compatriots in the Open Era (minimum 10 matches). Rublev has won his fifth ATP final against a top-10 opponent. This is the second time Rublev has clinched a victory in the final after winning a bagel (6-0).

Rublev's second title of 2023

As mentioned, Rublev won his 14th tour-level title and a second in 2023. The Russian has claimed the Bastad trophy for the first time. He now has a win-loss record of 39-14 in the ongoing season. Rublev's only other title of 2023 came in Monte-Carlo. He won the clay-court Masters 1000 event after beating Holger Rune. It remains Rublev's only ATP Masters 1000 trophy.

Rublev extends his dominance!

In Bastad, Rublev won his 18th tour-level match of 2023 on clay. The Russian is now 5-2 against Ruud in the ATP head-to-head series. Notably, Rublev has won each of the four matches against Ruud on clay courts.

