Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir hammers 71-ball 108

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 23, 2023 | 06:04 pm 2 min read

Tahir slammed his fourth List A century (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Tayyab Tahir played a brilliant hand for Pakistan A under pressure against India in the final of the 2023 ACC Emerging Asia Cup. Tahir slammed his fourth List A century and helped his side move on. He brought up his century in 66 deliveries. His 108-run knock had 12 fours and four sixes. Pakistan finished with a massive score of 352/8.

A crucial knock from Tahir

Tahir came to the crease when Pakistan were 146/2 and were cruising toward a big total. He added 37 runs with Omair Yousuf but soon after Pakistan lost three wickets in quick succession. Yousuf was dismissed followed by Qasim Akram and Mohammad. However, Tahir and Mubasir Khan steadied the ship stitching a 126-run partnership. Tahir fell to Rajvardhan Hangargekar for 108 off 71 balls.

Tahir completes 2,300 List A runs

Tahir is an experienced campaigner, who has represented Pakistan in three T20I matches. Hence, he has used that experience against the Indian spinners. Tahir has featured in 53 List A matches and courtesy of this century he has raced to 2,300 runs in this format. The 29-year-old owns an average over 42. Besides four centuries, he has smoked 16 fifties.

His numbers in the 2023 Emerging Asia Cup

Tahir started his ACC Emerging Asia Cup campaign with a 67-ball 51 against Nepal A. This was his second 50-plus score in this tournament. Tahir missed Pakistan's group-stage clash with India. He has compiled 190 runs in the tournament in four matches.

How did the Pakistan innings shape up

Openers Saim Ayub (59) and Sahibzada Farhan (65) handed Pakistan a flying start. The duo added 121 runs together. They were in some trouble in the middle as India scalped three quick wickets but Tahir and Mubasir added 126 runs to steady the ship. Ultimately, Pakistan posted a mammoth 352/8 in 50 overs. Riyan Parag and Hangargekar scalped two wickets apiece.

